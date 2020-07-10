The only thing predictable about the game of baseball is its unpredictability, which was evident Friday night at Harms Stadium at Hertel Field.
Both Waverly-Shell Rock and visiting Clear Lake had issues at the plate through the first three innings, with the Go-Hawks scratching across a run in the bottom half of the third. In the fourth, it seemed that the Lions would have the opportunity to answer, but senior pitcher Payton Leonard got out of the bases-loaded jam.
And then, to paraphrase Ron Burgundy (as played by Will Farrell) in “Anchorman,” things just escalated quickly in the bottom of the inning.
W-SR sent 13 batters to the dish and scored 10 times before invoking the mercy rule after retiring Clear Lake in the fifth to grab an 11-0 win and give their 16th-year head coach Casey Klunder his 352nd victory to tie him with long-time skipper James Denner for the school record on senior night.
Klunder said that it was a big win for his seven graduated players. He said that starting pitcher Payton Leonard was the catalyst for the effort.
“He was great (on the mound Friday),” Klunder said. “We had some key hits from seniors.
“These seniors deserved it. They’ve done just about everything the right way through the quarantine. Some of them have been battling injuries and different adversities, and we had some adversity tonight.”
He pointed out the game swung in that fourth inning. The Lions loaded the bases with nobody out on a walk to Andrew Formanek, a single by Connor O’Tool, and Andrew Crane reached on a fielder’s choice when miscommunication between second baseman Noah Jeppesen and shortstop Carson Graven denied a possible double play. But Leonard was able to strike out Mitchell Reber and Noah Mason and force Caden Jones to ground back to the mound to get out of the inning with no damage.
“I was really proud of Payton,” Klunder said. “I thought he pressed pause, stepped off, he did what we call ‘red-light release and got back on the mound and tried to execute for us and did a great job of it.
“I thought he handled the adversity really well, and the rest of the team followed.”
When the Go-Hawks had their turn at bat, Brodey Key began the frame with a single to left, and then it appeared he was forced out at second off the bat of Korbin Dewey. However, the field umpire ruled that Crane’s throw from his third base position pulled second baseman Jones off the bag, and then the pivot throw to first was not in time.
A fly ball by Graven advanced Key to third, and then he scored on a grounder by Chase Carpenter, but he reached when shortstop Formanek booted the ball. Jeppeson then singled to bring home Dewey, with he and Carpenter both advancing on the throw to the plate. The Go-Hawks then executed a perfect suicide squeeze, when Carpenter charged home right before Ben Buseman laid down a perfect bunt in front of the plate. It was so good, Buseman reached for a single, and Jeppesen reached third.
Leonard then hit a fly ball to right field that would have brought home Jeppesen on a sacrifice fly, but right fielder Reber dropped the ball, which allowed Buseman to take third and Leonard’s courtesy runner Andy Roose to take second. Tyler Heine then walked, and Jeremy Chaplin smacked a shot up the first-base line for a two-RBI single and chase O’Tool from the mound with the score 7-0.
Brecken Arndt then walked Key to load the bases before striking out Dewey for the second out of the inning. But then Graven flared a 0-2 offering into left field for a two-run double. Carpenter then capped the inning when Formanek dropped a pop-up in shallow left-center field to allow Key and Graven to score, but then Formanek was able to recover to cut down Carpenter trying to take a second bag on the error.
Klunder was amazed at how the Go-Hawks can go from getting out of a possible big inning into creating one themselves.
“That’s how fast momentum can switch in baseball,” he said. “I thought we handled the adversity really well.
“Baseball is a very funny game. Bases loaded, nobody out, and then all of a sudden, we’re up by 11 with just a couple of close plays. We were able to tack on some runs. I really just liked how we handled the adversity, and I really thought we had good at bats.”
However, he believed it took a bit too long to get to O’Tool, who had only allowed one hit in the first nine batters he faced. The ninth, Buseman, struck out but reached first when the ball got away from catcher Erik McHenry to extend the inning. After that, Leonard walked, and Heine singled to center to bring Buseman home for the first run of the game.
“It took second time through the order for us to do it,” Klunder said. “Here’s what I’m most proud of offensively for us: It came from the guys at the bottom of the order (Carpenter, Jeppesen and Buseman). I thought we executed very well. Ben Buseman with the squeeze bunt, and we had a few stolen bases in there, I thought the bottom of the order really executed really well for us.”
For the night, Leonard threw for five innings and only allowed three hits with four walks and six strikeouts to get the win. He was also 2-for-3 at the plate. Key scored twice on his 0-for-2 night, reaching on an error and walking. Heine was 1-for-2 with a run scored, while Chaplin was 1-for-3 with a run and a stolen base.
Meanwhile, O’Tool allowed seven earned runs on six hits in 3⅓ with two walks and three strikeouts. Arndt tossed two-thirds of an inning with a strikeout, a walk, a hit and two unearned runs.
With the win, the Go-Hawks improve to 12-4 overall, and have won the Northeast Iowa Conference with an 11-1 mark after Tuesday’s sweep of New Hampton. They have three more games to finish out the coronavirus-shortened regular season with a doubleheader Monday hosting Independence and then going to Vinton-Shellsburg for the season finale Tuesday. Then on Friday, they open Class 3A District 6 play in Harms Stadium with South Tama.
Klunder felt that it was fortunate W-SR was able to find good, 3A competition at this stage of the season, as most of the conferences at their level have already finished their slates.
“For us to be able to get a Clear Lake, which is also in a 2A conference (North Central Conference) for the most part, we were able to schedule each other,” he said. “We might be the only 3A schools in 2A conference in our half of the state.
“We have two with Independence (12-7 overall, 9-5 WaMaC), which is playing really good baseball right now. Their offense is one of the leading offenses in the state, and then Vinton-Shellsburg (0-14, 0-10 WaMaC) is a little young this year, but traditionally, they’ve been very good too. We’re excited about how challenging our schedule is here, heading into the playoffs.”
However, he doesn’t have much of a scouting report on the Trojans (5-14, 4-10), but he planned to study them over the weekend.
“We have practices on Wednesday and Thursday to go over it,” Klunder said. “We haven’t played South Tama in many years.
“Coach (Seth) Koch has been there a long time. He’s been there longer than I’ve been at Waverly-Shell Rock. He’s been at it a long time, and he’s a veteran coach. It’ll be a challenge for us.”
Klunder, who has been the manager for the Go-Hawks since 2005, has equaled the mark set by Denner, who led the Shell Rock Rockets and later the Go-Hawks between 1956 and 1979 and was inducted into the Iowa Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame in 1993. Denner died in 2016, and the annual home baseball tournament was renamed in his and longtime bus driver Sharon Ahrends’ honor in 2017.
The fourth annual Ahrends-Denner Memorial Tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19 this summer.
“Coach Denner was a wonderful coach for a long time for us,” Klunder recalled. “It’s humbling to be in the same category as him here at Waverly-Shell Rock, and he did so many good things for our baseball programs.
“I’m honored that I would be mentioned with Coach Denner because he’s such a nice man. I had a chance to meet him before he passed away. His wife (Lois) still comes out to throw out the first pitch for our home tournament. Lois is a wonderful person. She sent me a holiday card this winter. It’s just humbling to be in the same category as Coach Denner.”