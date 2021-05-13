Waverly-Shell Rock continued its run of success on the tennis courts Monday.
W-SR knocked off Clear Lake 7-2 to close out the regular season and extended its dual winning streak to five in a row.
The Go-Hawks won four of six singles matches. Freshman Benny Ramker won his No. 2 singles match 6-2, 6-3, while junior Isaac Becker posted a 6-0, 6-0 shutout at No. 3 singles. Freshman Aidan Kelley and senior Isaac Britt closed out singles play with back-to-back wins at the No. 5 and 6 positions.
W-SR swept all three doubles matches. The Ramker brothers came away with a 6-4, 7-6 (7-3), win in the No. 1 slot. Kelley and sophomore Kellen Pugh recorded a 7-5, 6-1 victory at No. 3 doubles.
“We were able to finish the regular season with a great dual with Clear Lake,” Go-Hawks coach John Hubbard said. “There were many close matchups and two singles matches that went to a third set tie break. Even though we ended up losing both of those third-set tie-breakers, it provided us with great experience to play in some hard situations and have to battle through them. We will only be better because of those experiences. Our JV guys did a nice job as well (Monday) and were able to play a lot of tennis.
“We finished our regular season schedule going 7-3 and playing much better tennis than when we started the year. The guys bought into trusting the process and learned how to play this sport at a high level. This has been a fun group of guys. Coach Winkey and I couldn’t be prouder of what they have achieved this season so far, and we look forward to how we will play at the district meet.”
W-SR hosted one of eight Class 1A district meets Wednesday morning.
W-SR 7, CLEAR LAKE 2
Singles
No. 1: Gerhardt, Clear Lake, def. Br. Ramker, 6-4, 4-6, 10-7.
No. 2: Be. Ramker, W-SR, def. Loge, 6-2, 6-3.
No. 3: Becker, W-SR, def. Kerr, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 4: Lollar, Clear Lake, def. Ellerbroek, 5-7, 7-6 (7-3), 13-11.
No. 5: Kelley, W-SR, def. Neuberger, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 6: Britt, W-SR, def. Markwardt, 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles
No. 1: Br. Ramker/Be. Ramker, W-SR, def. Gerhardt/Loge, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3).
No. 2: Becker/Britt, W-SR, def. Kerr/Lollar, 6-3, 1-6, 10-7.
No. 3: Kelley/Pugh, W-SR, def. Neuberger/Markwardt, 7-5, 6-1.