As Waterloo East led 48-41 late in Thursday night's basketball game, the Trojan fans donning black and orange inside Go-Hawk gym unveiled a raucous chant — a reminder that Waterloo East beat Waverly-Shell Rock in football back on Oct. 11:
"LET'S PLAY FOOTBALL! LET'S PLAY FOOTBALL!"
And not a moment later, after yet another W-SR turnover, Waterloo East junior Ramir Scott dribbled unimpeded down the court, rose up and slammed down a vicious dunk to extend his team's lead to 51-43, which would be the final score.
It was insult added to injury for the Go-Hawks, who fall to 0-1 after losing their season-opener Thursday night in Waverly.
"We really wanted to win this game," sophomore Hogan Hansen said.
Coming into the debut, head coach Nate Steege had prepared three keys to the game in order for his team to win: rebound the ball, stop the Trojans in transition and limit turnovers.
The Go-Hawks got two-thirds of the way there, as they racked up plenty of boards and played solid defense, but the team fell well short of the third mark.
Giveaways plagued W-SR all night, as it let plenty of opportunities go to waste.
"We knew they were going to apply pressure, and it was going to be a matter of how we handled it," Steege said. "And we had stretches where we handled it and got good shots, but there were too many stretches where we turned it over two or three times in a row, and it led to layups for them.
"We could just never fully recover."
Three times the Go-Hawks had the ball down 2 points Thursday night. And three times the Go-Hawks didn't even get a shot off.
Every time W-SR had a chance to complete a comeback and tie the game, it turned the ball over, a nightmarish reality for a coach.
The most painful instance came when a basket from sophomore Keaton Farmer — assisted on by Hansen — brought the deficit to 41-39 with 4 minutes left. The Go-Hawks weren't able to tie it.
"In crunch time, we’ve got to at least get a shot on the rim in those situations," Steege said. "We’ve got a pretty young team and a pretty inexperienced team."
The sloppiness can't be solely attributed to early-season rust. Waterloo East plays with a "wreak havoc" type of defensive style intended to cause disarray.
The Trojans got in the Go-Hawks' faces on every possession, forcing bad passes and deflecting basketballs left and right.
"There’s nobody else on our schedule that gets after the ball like they do," Steege said. "The hard part is that there’s really no rhyme or reason. They don’t handle traps or ball screens a certain way.
"They’re just making chaos and seeing if you can handle it. And if you can handle it, you get good shots. If you can’t, it’s layups for them. And there was too much of that tonight."
Added Hansen: "I think we just weren’t prepared enough for the pressure, because we haven’t seen that very much before. I just think we’re going to improve from this."
They'll have a chance to improve quickly.
Waverly-Shell Rock will head on the road to take on Xavier at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.