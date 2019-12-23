Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Waverly-Shell Rock boys basketball team's win streak ended at four games Saturday, as the Go-Hawks fell 59-46 to the Marion Indians in the Go-Hawk Gym in Waverly.

W-SR heads into winter break at an even 4-4, while Marion — a Class 3A team which received six votes in the Associated Press' first high school boys basketball poll of the season — improves to 5-1 on the year. 

The Go-Hawks were able to stake a 15-14 lead after the first quarter, but the Go-Hawks trailed 29-21 at halftime, mainly because the team was in heavy foul trouble. 

By the time the end of the third quarter arrived, the Indians led by 15 points — 45-30.

While W-SR outscored Marion in the fourth quarter, it wasn't enough as the Go-Hawks suffered their fourth loss of the season. 

After enjoying the holiday season, the Go-Hawks will return to action on Jan. 3 against Charles City. 

Statistics were not available at time of publishing. 

