The Waverly-Shell Rock Dance Team attended the Marching Auxiliaries (MA) Dance Team camp at Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines Thursday-Saturday, July 25-27.
Along with nearly 300 dancers from around the state, the W-SR Dance Team spent three days in Des Moines learning new routines, taking technique classes, and competing with new and original choreography. Dancers received more than 25 hours of formal instruction in all areas of dance as well as fitness, team building and leadership.
W-SR Dance Team received the Camp Spirit Award. Only one team in attendance is selected for the Camp Spirit Award and is voted on by all dance teams and coaches at camp. Go-Hawk Dancers also earned the Grand Champion Trophy, the Outstanding Home Routine Award, Kindness Counts Award, Peak Performance Award, and the Enthusiastic Learner Award.
Brylee Folkerts, Olivia Chapin, Victoria Albrecht, Romina Valdes and Ellie Booth were selected as All American Dancers and received an invitation to dance at halftime of the 2020 Citrus Bowl. In addition, Folkerts and Chapin were selected for All American Honor Roll signifying their outstanding leadership and skill while at camp.
The MA Staff is made up of professional dancers from around the United States ranging from dance educators to commercial entertainers and producers. For more information on Marching Auxiliaries, visit www.madance.com
The dance team has spent the summer preparing for camps in addition to appearing in area events and parades. This fall, dancers can be seen performing at halftime of all varsity home football games. For a complete schedule, visit www.htosports.com/wsrdanceteam.