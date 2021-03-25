On Feb. 24, the Waverly-Shell Rock FFA Chapter went to Hawkeye Community College to compete at Sub-Districts.
The results are the following:
Receiving Bronze Jonathan Sorensen in Ag Broadcasting and Cayden Keuker in Public Speaking.
Receiving Silver Kaden Emerson in Creed Speaking, Carly Steiert in Job Interview, Ryleigh Rinnels and Isabella Mohn in Program of Activities.
Receiving Gold Izzy Hoelscher in Exempt Speaking, Kysa Klein, CeCe Jerome, Madison Hendrichs, Hallie Davison, Abby Elsamiller, Autumn Knappmeyer, and Karissa Oldenburger in Conduct of Meetings, Julia Deppe in Ag Sales.
The following advanced to Districts, Ryleigh Rinnels and Isabella Mohn in Program of Activities, Kysa Klein, CeCe Jerome, Madison Hendrichs, Hallie Davison, Abby Elsamiller, Autumn Knappmeyer, and Karissa Oldenburger in Conduct of Meetings, Julia Deppe in Ag Sales. Izzy Hoelscher was an alternate to advancing to Districts.
Overall the chapter did well in competition.
On March 13, the Waverly-Shell Rock FFA Chapter went to Independence High School to compete at Districts.
The results are the following:
Receiving Bronze: Belle Mohn and Ryleigh Rinnels in the Program of Activities and Halie Geerts, Kallee Potraz, Lexi Dunakey, Maddy Oelmann, Josie Smith, Becca Mohlis, and Allison Mohn in Experience the Action.
Receiving Silver: Ryleigh Rinnels, Carly Steiert, Jon Sorensen, and Belle Mohn in Farm Business Management, Kysa Klein, CeCe Jerome, Madison Hendrichs, Hallie Davison, Abby Elsamiller, Autumn Knappmeyer, and Karissa Oldenburger in Conduct of Meetings, Ryleigh Rinnels in Reporters Scrapbook, Colton Long in Treasure Book, Julia Deppe in Secretary Book, Belle Mohn in National Chapter Award.
Receiving Gold and alternate to state: Julia Deppe in Ag Sales.
Carly Steiert was awarded the Academic Achievement Award and placed fourth overall in Farm Business Management.
Halie Geerts was awarded Districts member of the month.
Overall, the chapter did well in competition.