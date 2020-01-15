Weather Alert

...COLD TONIGHT, WINTER STORM ARRIVES FRIDAY... .FALLING TEMPERATURES TONIGHT AND BLUSTERY NORTHWEST WINDS WILL LEAD TO BITTER COLD WIND CHILLS OF -20 TO -25 TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY MORNING ACROSS NORTH CENTRAL IOWA. SNOWFALL RETURNS TO FRIDAY MORNING AS A WINTER STORM TAKES AIM ON THE REGION. THE SNOW MAY BE HEAVY AT TIMES DURING THE MORNING AND AFTERNOON HOURS BEFORE EVENTUALLY TRANSITIONING INTO A PERIOD OF LIGHT WINTRY MIX OR FREEZING RAIN. STRONG NORTHWEST WINDS DEVELOP SATURDAY WHICH COULD LEAD TO AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW, IN ADDITION TO LINGERING LIGHT SNOWFALL SATURDAY MORNING. HIGHEST SNOWFALL ACCUMULATIONS NEARING 6 INCHES WILL RESIDE IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA WITH LESSER AMOUNTS OF 3 TO 4 INCHES FURTHER SOUTH. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...FOR THE WIND CHILL ADVISORY, VERY COLD WIND CHILLS EXPECTED. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 25 BELOW ZERO. FOR THE WINTER STORM WATCH, TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 6 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND ONE TENTH OF AN INCH POSSIBLE. WINDS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 50 MPH SATURDAY AND CREATE AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW. * WHERE...NORTH CENTRAL IOWA. * WHEN...FOR THE WIND CHILL ADVISORY, FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY. FOR THE WINTER STORM WATCH, SNOW BEGINS FRIDAY MORNING AND MAY BE HEAVY AT TIMES INTO THE AFTERNOON HOURS. SNOWFALL THEN CHANGES OVER TO LIGHT WINTRY MIX OR FREEZING RAIN FRIDAY EVENING. ADDITIONAL LIGHT SNOWFALL POSSIBLE LATE FRIDAY NIGHT INTO EARLY SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...THE COLD WIND CHILLS TONIGHT COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS DEVELOPING FRIDAY, WHICH COULD IMPACT THE MORNING AND EVENING COMMUTES. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY FRIDAY INTO SATURDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&