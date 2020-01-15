Back on Dec. 11, 2019, the Waverly-Shell Rock girls basketball team broke the school record for fewest points allowed in a game after trouncing Oelwein 79-5.
It would've been hard to imagine that record being broken any time soon.
Well, naturally, it only took a few weeks.
In the second iteration of their two-game season series Tuesday night, the Go-Hawks were relentless again against Oelwein, beating the Huskies 77-4 in the Go-Hawk Gym.
While the 73 point margin wasn't as big as the first time the schools played, the four points allowed by W-SR is a new school record.
The Go-Hawks, ranked ninth in Class 4A by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, improve to 10-2 with their 10th straight win. Meanwhile, Oelwein stays winless at 0-12.
A whopping 12 Waverly-Shell Rock girls made their way into the scoring column, and junior Abbie Draper led the way with 21 points. Draper also led the team in rebounds with five.
Senior Britney Young hit three of four attempts from deep on her way to scoring 13 points and tossed a team-leading five assists, and sophomore Trinidee Moore was third on the team with 9 points.
Sophomore Annika Behrends, junior Kenzie Roling sophomore Macy Smith, junior Siri Ott, junior Emma Hansel, freshman Ellie Thompson, senior Camryn Grawe, sophomore Emma James and junior Sasha Wilson all contributed points as well.
After the first quarter, early returns indicated Tuesday's game might follow in the footsteps of the one in December, as W-SR led 15-0 heading into the second quarter.
Oelwein managed to score four points in the second quarter, but the period was the Go-Hawks' best offensively, as the team put up 24 and took a 39-4 halftime lead.
Waverly-Shell Rock scored 23 in the third quarter and 15 in the fourth and prevented Oelwein from scoring a basket in the entire second half en route to the blowout win.
The Go-Hawks will go for their 11th straight win Saturday when it heads on the road to face 11-0 Hampton-Dumont High School, the 12th-ranked team in Class 3A.
Oelwein will host Crestwood, looking for its first win of the season.