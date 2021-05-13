Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Members of the 2021 Waverly-Shell Rock High School girls tennis team include, front row, from left to right: Emily Bittinger, Rylie Elbert, Lily Herrmeyer, Jordin Hauber, Jennika Lentz and Maddie Leary. Middle row: Paityn Kaune, Ellie Neuendorf, Brooke Willis, Gretchen Ellerbroek, Celia Vowels, Natalia Judka, Shreya Vasan and coach Jordan Nash. Back row: Coach Marissa Buresh, Ailah Dilly, Grace Gaede, Gemma Beam, Indy Epley, Amber McCubbin, Maggie Hart, Marlie Hovenga, Abby Buresh, Alexis Gielau, Elizabeth Frerichs, Ari Ellerbroek and coach Dave Hughes. Not pictured: Lauren Siems

 Beth Hektoen Photography/courtesy

Waverly-Shell Rock came away with an 8-1 win at Osage on Monday.

Go-Hawks junior Brooke Willis dropped her No. 1 singles match 8-4 to Green Devils senior Victoria Schwarting. But the Go-Hawks responded by sweeping the rest of the dual.

Junior Ellie Neuendorf earned an 8-3 win at No. 2 singles, while sophomore Grace Gaede posted an 8-1 victory in the No. 3 spot. Sophomore Elizabeth Frerichs blanked Osage junior Faith Neilsen 8-0 to close out singles play.

W-SR took all three doubles matches, which included Frerichs and sophomore Maggie Hart recording an 8-1 win over Osage’s Neilsen and freshman Brooklyn Brock.

W-SR (7-3) host the Class 1A, Region 4 team tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday at W-SR High School.

W-SR 8, OSAGE 1

Singles

No. 1: Schwarting, Osage, def. Willis, 8-4.

No. 2: Neuendorf, W-SR, def. Ka. Olson, 8-3.

No. 3: Gaede, W-SR, def. Swenson, 8-1.

No. 4: Gielau, W-SR, def. Ke. Olson, 8-6.

No. 5: Leary, W-SR, def. Brock, 8-2.

No. 6: Frerichs, W-SR, def. Neilsen, 8-0.

Doubles

No. 1: Willis/Neuendorf, W-SR, def. Schwarting/Ka. Olson, 8-6.

No. 2: Gaede/Gielau, W-SR, def. Swenson/Ke. Olson, 8-1.

No. 3: Frerichs/Hart, W-SR, def. Brock/Neilsen, 8-1.

