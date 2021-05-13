Waverly-Shell Rock came away with an 8-1 win at Osage on Monday.
Go-Hawks junior Brooke Willis dropped her No. 1 singles match 8-4 to Green Devils senior Victoria Schwarting. But the Go-Hawks responded by sweeping the rest of the dual.
Junior Ellie Neuendorf earned an 8-3 win at No. 2 singles, while sophomore Grace Gaede posted an 8-1 victory in the No. 3 spot. Sophomore Elizabeth Frerichs blanked Osage junior Faith Neilsen 8-0 to close out singles play.
W-SR took all three doubles matches, which included Frerichs and sophomore Maggie Hart recording an 8-1 win over Osage’s Neilsen and freshman Brooklyn Brock.
W-SR (7-3) host the Class 1A, Region 4 team tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday at W-SR High School.
W-SR 8, OSAGE 1
Singles
No. 1: Schwarting, Osage, def. Willis, 8-4.
No. 2: Neuendorf, W-SR, def. Ka. Olson, 8-3.
No. 3: Gaede, W-SR, def. Swenson, 8-1.
No. 4: Gielau, W-SR, def. Ke. Olson, 8-6.
No. 5: Leary, W-SR, def. Brock, 8-2.
No. 6: Frerichs, W-SR, def. Neilsen, 8-0.
Doubles
No. 1: Willis/Neuendorf, W-SR, def. Schwarting/Ka. Olson, 8-6.
No. 2: Gaede/Gielau, W-SR, def. Swenson/Ke. Olson, 8-1.
No. 3: Frerichs/Hart, W-SR, def. Brock/Neilsen, 8-1.