After more than a week off and a first-round bye, postseason play finally began Saturday for the No. 6 Waverly-Shell Rock girls basketball team.
Playing in the semifinal round of the Class 4A Region 3 bracket, the Go-Hawks defeated Wahlert Catholic 53-43 at in the Go-Hawk Gym in Waverly.
Junior Sasha Wilson filled the spark-plug role for W-SR, scoring a team-high 16 points on an efficient 6-for-7 shooting. Wilson hit both of her attempts from 3-point land and went 2-for-3 from the free throw line.
Junior Abbie Draper was right behind, scoring 15 points on 7-for-15 shooting and leading the team with 10 rebounds.
Junior Kenzie Roling was third on the team in scoring with 12 points, and she hit 3 of her 4 shots from the field and went 6-for-8 from the charity stripe.
Senior Britney Young led the team with 5 assists.
Early on, it was looking like the Go-Hawks were going to walk away with a stress-free win.
The team jumped ahead early with a 14-6 lead after the first quarter, and that lead only grew in the second.
At halftime, Waverly-Shell Rock led 28-14.
Clearly, Wahlert Catholic made some adjustments during the break, because the Golden Eagles looked like a different team in the second half.
The teams split the second quarter 14-14, and Wahlert Catholic actually won the fourth quarter 15-11.
It didn’t matter much — W-SR still won the game by 10 points — but it’s perhaps a concerning sign the Go-Hawks didn’t put the hammer down in their first postseason game.
But a win is a win, and it puts Waverly-Shell Rock one step away from qualifying for the state tournament, which begins March 3.
The Go-Hawks host Xavier (15-7) at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the regional final, and the Saints — ranked ninth in Class 4A — figure to be stout competition.
W-SR has a better winning percentage, but Xavier’s regular season schedule was chock full of Class 5A competition.
Tuesday’s meeting will be the first between the two this season.