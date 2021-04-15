WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock opened the 2021 season Monday against Northeast Iowa Conference rival Waukon and came up short 203-229 at the Waukon Country Club.
The Indians’ Mia Strub was the medalist after shooting a round of 44, while teammate Margaret Wacker was the runner-up with a score of 48.
Go-Hawks freshman Brenna Bodensteiner turned in a team-low score of 53, while sophomore McKenzie Weidler posted a 56. Senior Ella Killion and junior Emma Jones each finished with rounds of 60.
W-SR (0-1) hosts Crestwood and Oelwein in a triangular at 3 p.m. Friday at Waverly Municipal Golf Course.
WAUKON 203, W-SR 229
Top individual scores
1. Strub, Waukon, 44; 2. Wacker, Waukon, 48; 3. Bodensteiner, W-SR, 53; 4. Clark, Waukon, 55; t5. Weidler, W-SR, Anderson, Waukon, 56; t7. Killion, W-SR, Jones, W-SR, 60.
Other W-SR scores: Schwartz 63, Morrill 61, Ramker 62, Scheiderman 76, Herrmeyer 80.
Hansen leads Go-Hawk boys over Waukon
WAVERLY – Hogan Hansen shot a 33 as Waverly-Shell Rock defeated Northeast Iowa Conference rival Waukon 149-203 on Monday at Waverly Municipal Golf Course.
Hansen, a junior, ranks second in the state with a nine-hole average of 33.5.
W-SR senior Derek Brandt and freshman Noah Frazell tied for second with rounds of 38, while junior Cole Hotz took fourth at 40. Junior Erik Ramker placed fifth at 43.
The Go-Hawks (3-0) travel to the Pella Invitational at 9 a.m. Friday at Pella Golf and Country Club.
W-SR 149, WAUKON 203
Top individual scores
1. Hansen, W-SR, 33; t2. Brandt, W-SR, Frazell, W-SR, 38; 4. Hotz, W-SR, 40; 5. Ramker, W-SR, 43; 6. Thorson, W-SR, 45; 7. Gayer, W-SR, 46; t8. Holden, W-SR, Cooper, Waukon, 49; t10. Jones, Waukon, O’Neill, Waukon, 50.
Other W-SR scores: Bixby, 12th, 51; Arthur, 13th, 52; Ross, 14th, 53.