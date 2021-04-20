WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock fell to Mount Vernon 7-2 on Thursday at the W-SR tennis courts.
W-SR’s Brooke Willis battled against Annalise Harp at No. 1 singles, but came up short 5-7, 6-2, 9-11. W-SR’s Lily Herrmeyer lost to Rachel Axtell at 1-6, 2-6 at No. 2 singles.
The Go-Hawks’ Maddie Leary earned a 6-2, 6-1 win over Kasia Wiebel at No. 6 singles. In doubles, the Go-Hawks’ tandem of Ellie Neuendorf and Elizabeth Frerichs came away with a 6-1, 6-1 win at the No. 2 slot.
“It was a tough varsity loss, but even with that we saw a lot of good things across the board,” W-SR coach Marissa Buresh said. “Of our 23 athletes playing, almost all of them got two matches. That’s a big night for us to make a lot of progress.”
W-SR hosted Charles City on Monday.
MOUNT VERNON 7, W-SR 2
Singles
No. 1: Harp, Mount Vernon, def. Willis 7-5, 2-6, 11-9.
No. 2: Axtell, Mount Vernon, def. Herrmeyer, 6-1, 6-2.
No. 3: Schurbon, Mount Vernon, def. Gaede, 6-3, 6-2.
No. 4: Streicher, Mount Vernon, def. Neuendorf, 7-5, 6-3.
No. 5: Eskelsen, Mount Vernon, def. Gielau, 6-3, 6-2.
No. 6: Leary, W-SR, def. Wiebel, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1: Harp/Axtell, Mount Vernon, def. Willlis/Herrmeyer, 7-5, 6-3.
No. 2: Streicher/Eskelson, Mount Vernon, def. Gaede/Gielau, 7-5, 6-4.
No. 3: Neuendorf/Frerichs, W-SR, def. Wiebel/Krob, 6-1, 6-1.