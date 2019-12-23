Thirty-two teams and over 800 wrestlers from all of Iowa were in Black Hawk County over the weekend for the 2019 Battle of Waterloo, a two-day wrestling tournament held in Young Arena.
While the Waverly-Shell Rock wrestling team didn't win the whole tournament like it did last year, the Go-Hawks still had a successful outing, with the girls finishing second and the boys taking fourth.
The boys team began the tournament playing in the Cunningham-Sallis Bracket on Friday morning, and the Go-Hawks defeated Waterloo East in the first round and made it all the way to the final, where W-SR beat Linn-Mar 54-17.
The performance on Day 1 placed Waverly-Shell Rock in Saturday's championship pool, along with Don Bosco, West Delaware and Lisbon.
However, the Go-Hawks' fortune ended there, as the team went 1-2 on Day 2. Waverly-Shell Rock defeated Lisbon — the tournament's eventual winner — 39-32 in the second round, but the team lost 34-31 to Don Bosco in the first round and 37-30 to West Delaware in the third.
On the girls side, the Go-Hawks finished in second place out of six teams. Only Charles City could outplay the W-SR girls over the weekend.
Waverly-Shell Rock started the tournament strong, beating Cresco 48-12 in the first round and Independence 48-12 in the second.
Despite falling 33-21 to Charles City in the third round, the Go-Hawks rebounded by beating Denver 27-24 and Osage 33-24.
Now, the Go-Hawks get to cozy up next to a fire and sip on some hot chocolate, because their next meet isn't until next year: a matchup with Charles City and Newton on Jan. 2.