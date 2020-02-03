The calendar has officially flipped from January to February, and while winter in Iowa is beginning to thaw (hopefully), not much is changing for the Waverly-Shell Rock girls basketball team.
No matter what month it is, the Go-Hawks continue to win.
Waverly-Shell Rock capped of a busy week of basketball with two wins over the weekend, extending the win streak to 15 straight games and improving the record to 15-2 on the season.
The ninth-ranked Go-Hawks downed Northeast Iowa Conference rival Waukon 46-20 on the road Friday, and the team beat Cedar Rapids Prairie 53-49 at home on Saturday.
Waverly-Shell Rock still hasn’t lost a game since Dec. 5.
In their narrow victory over Prairie, the No. 3 team in Class 5A, the Go-Hawks were led in scoring by junior Abbie Draper, who posted 20 points on 8-for-14 shooting along with 9 rebounds, 5 assists and 6 blocks.
Senior Britney Young was right behind, scoring 17 points on 4-for-8 shooting while adding a team-high 6 assists. Sophomore Annika Behrends scored 7 points, and senior Camryn Grawe scored 5.
Waverly-Shell Rock has just three games remaining on its regular season schedule, and the team heads to Crestwood on Friday for a matchup with the Cadets, the No. 2 team in Class 3A.