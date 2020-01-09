After winning its eighth straight game Monday — a 58-35 win over Clear Lake that head coach Greg Bodensteiner dubbed the best win of the season — it would've been a surprise if the Waverly-Shell Rock girls basketball team didn't rise in this week's high school girls basketball rankings.
And sure enough, in the sixth rankings update posted by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union on Thursday afternoon, the Go-Hawks moved up two spots, from No. 11 to No. 9 in Class 4A.
W-SR is now a top-10 team in the class after jumping ahead of Central DeWitt and Mason City.
The Go-Hawks have looked dominant since starting the season with two losses, and they will face a challenge going for their ninth straight win — W-SR hosts Crestwood (11-1), the second ranked team in Class 3A, on Friday night.
Meanwhile, the Clarksville Indians remained in the same spot as last week: No. 9 in Class 1A.
The Clarksville girls were ranked No. 5 in their class back back on Dec. 19, 2019, but the Indians stumbled against Colo-Nesco on Dec. 20 and fell to No. 9 in Jan. 2's rankings.
After beating North Butler (4-6) 68-35 on Monday to improve to its record to 7-1 this season, Clarksville remained in the ninth spot Thursday.
The Indians head to Dunkerton (5-5) on Thursday night and will then host Waterloo Christian (2-8) on Friday night.