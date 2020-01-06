Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Smith defends inbound

Sophomore Macy Smith defends an inbound play during W-SR’s loss to CPU on Dec. 5 in Waverly.

 by REED KOUTELAS/sports@waverlynewspapers.com

As the calendar flipped to 2020, the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union was quick to release its fifth high school girls basketball rankings on Thursday. 

The Waverly-Shell Rock girls (7-2) begin the new year as the 11th ranked team in Class 4A, remaining in the same slot from the last rankings.

Meanwhile, the Clarksville girls team (6-1) dropped four spots, from No. 5 to No. 9 in Class 1A. 

The Go-Hawks played just one game between Thursday's rankings and the list released on Dec. 19 — a 48-39 win over Waukon on Dec. 20 at W-SR. The win did not merit a rise in the rankings, nor a fall.

However, the Go-Hawks are already making a case to rise in the next rankings, as they routed Charles City 55-16 on Friday. 

The Indians, on the other hand, stumbled for the first time this season. 

Clarksville began the campaign with a dominant 5-0 start and rose all the way to No. 5 in Dec. 19's rankings, but the team suffered its first loss on Dec. 20, 60-56 to unranked Colo-Nesco at home. 

While the Indians resoundingly bounced back the next day, beating Nashua-Plainfield 62-22, it didn't stop the team from falling all the way down to No. 9 on Thursday. 

After playing Clear Lake on Monday night at home, the Go-Hawks will welcome Northeast Iowa Conference rival Crestwood on Friday. Clarksville, after hosting North Butler on Monday, will head to Dunkerton on Thursday. 

