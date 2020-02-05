For what feels like the first time in a year, the Waverly-Shell Rock girls basketball team is no longer ranked ninth in Class 4A.
The Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union released its 10th high school basketball rankings Wednesday afternoon, and the Go-Hawk girls jumped three spots, from No. 9 to No. 6.
The rise comes after W-SR added to its win streak (15 straight) a with 2-0 weekend performance.
Waverly-Shell Rock trounced Northeast Iowa Conference rival Waukon 46-20 on the road Friday, and then the Go-Hawks turned around and beat Cedar Rapids Prairie — the No. 6 team in Class 5A — 53-49 on Saturday in Waverly. The latter is what gave W-SR the boost.
The Go-Hawks have three regular season games remaining on its schedule, and they'll head back on the road Friday night to play NEIC rival Crestwood (15-3), the No. 5 team in Class 3A.
No other area teams cracked Wednesday's list, but the Clarksville girls can be satisfied they knocked East Buchanan out of the Class 1A rankings after beating the Buccaneers 58-54 on Jan. 30.