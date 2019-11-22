The next time Hawkeye fans packed inside Kinnick Stadium turn and wave toward the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital before a football game, a few of the children looking down might be just a bit warmer.
The Waverly-Shell Rock and Clarksville girls basketball teams participated in Iowa's annual Pride Challenge on Thursday night, a community service program administered through the IHSAA office designed to support charitable causes.
As the host, W-SR made a $250 donation to the Iowa Hall of Pride, and after the scrimmage was finished, the Go-Hawks and Indians came together to craft tie blankets, which are to be donated to the children's hospital in Iowa City.
"(Clarksville coach Ross) Timmermans and I had the idea to play each other," W-SR coach Greg Bodensteiner said. "Dave Arns, my assistant, received a donation last year for helping with the Accel Triathlon, and he said, 'Let's use it for something else.'
"So, we bought the blankets last year and did it, and it was really cool. We got a thank you card from the University of Iowa hospitals, a couple pictures of the patients. We make bigger blankets, so the kids that get these are the age of the kids who are tying them. We hope that has a different impact on them, to think that’s going to somebody just like them who’s in an unfortunate situation."
As for the scrimmage itself, Waverly-Shell Rock didn't have much trouble, beating Clarksville 41-20.
The scoring leaders for the Go-Hawks were juniors Abbie Draper and Sasha Wilson, who each had 10 points.
Both high schools figure to have strong seasons — the Go-Hawks (Class 4A) and Indians (Class 1A) are coming off 2018 seasons in which both teams went 20-3 and lost in the state quarterfinals.
But the beginning of the scrimmage made it clear there's still some rust to knock off before the official season starts. The first quarter was a bleak affair as both teams coughed up turnovers and struggled to get good shots off.
The teams combined for just 11 points in the first period — W-SR led 8-3 at the break — and Clarksville didn't make a bucket until senior Kori Wedeking scored in the paint 6 minutes into the game.
Draper scored 6 of her points in the first quarter, as the junior used her 6-foot-2 frame to make easy inside baskets.
Bodensteiner said Draper is dealing with a minor toe injury, but it was hard to tell as she had her way in the paint and finished with several blocks.
"She’s going to do a great job on the defensive end for us," Bodensteiner said. "She can do a lot of things offensively. She’s just a bit limited right now due to the toe. Again, it’s not a large concern. She just needs a few days."
Clarksville picked it up in the second quarter, as senior Chloe Ross and freshman Rachel Borchardt scored multiple points to cut the W-SR lead to 14-11 by halftime.
But the Go-Hawks' offense unleashed in the third quarter, as the team was clearly more comfortable and found better looks.
Junior Sasha Wilson drilled two 3-pointers in the quarter and scored 8 of her 10 points in the second half, and she was also W-SR's best defender on the night, recording multiple steals and deflections.
It was an impressive debut for Wilson, who now has a starting role for W-SR after not making a start last year. Wilson is just one Go-Hawk that has a different role, as the team undergoes a shift this season.
The 6-foot Morgan Schut is also a first-time starter this season, and after spending most of her time as a distributing point guard and playmaker, senior Britney Young is being asked to be more of a scorer this season.
"She got a little rushed early on, taking some shots," the coach said. "She’s a great shooter, but she’s got to stay within rhythm."
Sophomore Trinidee Moore scored five points with a 3 and a floater to push W-SR's lead to 27-16 after the third.
Young, Schut and junior Siri Ott all contributed to a 14-point quarter for the Go-Hawks, who closed out the game and won 41-20.
But even after four quarters, Bodensteiner and Timmermans weren't satisfied with the amount of playing time their players got.
After the fourth, the points were cleared from the scoreboard, the time was reset to 10 minutes, and the teams played a free-flowing, fifth period in which the clock ran during stoppages.
It was an opportunity for players who usually spend their time on the bench to see more time on the court.
"Ross and I knew we had some kids who wouldn’t get a ton of minutes, and I didn’t want their only basketball today to be to sit and watch," Bodensteiner said. "We wanted to do that so everybody could get some minutes."
The Go-Hawks boys team will also play in a Pride Challenge scrimmage on Tuesday against Mason City at W-SR. The girls team will also play Mason City that same night, except it will be the Go-Hawks' first official game of the season.