Another week, another fit of low temperatures and snow flurries, another Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union girls basketball rankings with the Waverly-Shell Rock girls ranked ninth.
IGHSAU released its eighth edition Thursday afternoon, and for the third straight time, the Go-Hawks are No. 9 in Class 3A.
Waverly-Shell Rock has not lost a game since Dec. 5 and is currently on a 10-game win streak, and yet, perhaps due to the level of competition faced, W-SR hasn't budged in the rankings.
The Go-Hawks' most recent wins have come over Crestwood, 57-42, on Jan. 10 and against Oelwein, 77-4, on Jan. 14.
W-SR will look to extend the win streak to 11 and grab another Northeast Iowa Conference win when it faces Decorah (9-5) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Waverly.
Meanwhile, in somewhat of a surprise, the Clarksville girls basketball team dropped out of the rankings completely this week after previously being ranked ninth.
It is the first time all season the Indians have been unranked, dating all the way back to Nov. 22 when the preseason rankings were released.
Clarksville, which was ranked as highly as fifth at one point, was punished heavily for its 55-47 loss to AGWSR (10-4) on Monday. However, Clarksville rebounded well on Tuesday with a 67-35 win over Iowa Star Conference rival Janesville.
The Indians will host Dunkerton on Friday night in Clarksville.