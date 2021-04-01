WAVERLY – For the first time in more than a year, the lights above Go-Hawk Stadium flipped on during a chilly spring night.
And Waverly-Shell Rock responded.
Painted across their team-themed season T-shirts is the quote, “the comeback is stronger than the setback.”
After the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the entire 2020 outdoor track and field season, W-SR hosted its Early Bird Invite on Tuesday, and it won the team title with 111 points.
“Our track and field family is 54 members strong and they were excited to be back competing after a year off,” W-SR head coach Wende Dawson said. “Out of those 54, we have only 18 who have actually competed in a high school meet under our guidance. We are so very proud of each of our student-athletes for the grit, trust and effort they put forth last night! The season is going to prove to be one of growth, continued excitement, success and great memories.”
Independence placed second at 95, while Dubuque Senior took third with 93 points.
Reagan Dahlquist led the Go-Hawks with two first-place finishes. She won the 100-meter hurdles in 18.09 seconds. She then then won high jump after clearing 5 feet, 5 inches, which qualified her for the Drake Relays. The Go-Hawks’ senior also placed second in the 400 hurdles in 1 minute, 17.8 seconds.
W-SR senior Emma Hoins placed first in the 1,500 (5:03.23). The distance medley relay squad of Mattie Janssen, Ava Folkerts, Marley Hagarty and Leah Cherry finished first (5:55.64) as well.
The Go-Hawks’ 4x100 thrower’s relay team of Courtney Strauser, Delaney DeBower, Maddy Bechtel and Lauren Seegers placed second (1:03.80).
W-SR finished second in the 4x400 (4:31.80) and the 4x800 (11:03.94), and took third in the 4x100 (55.34 seconds) and the 800 sprint medley (2:03.32) relays.
Cherry took third in the 200 (28.56 seconds), while Keirsten Holmquist finished fourth (28.85 seconds). Ali Christensen placed third in the 3,000 (13:22.49). Sydney Bochmann placed fourth in the 1,500 (5:39.25), while DeBower finished fourth in shot put with a throw of 33 feet, 4.5 inches. DeBower also took sixth in discus with a toss of 65-2. Ramey Dahlquist placed fifth in the 400 (1:09.72).
W-SR returns to Go-Hawk Stadium at 5 p.m. today.
GIRLS TRACK
W-SR EARLY BIRD INVITE
at Go-Hawk Stadium
Team Scores
1. Waverly-Shell Rock 111, 2. Independence 95, 3. Dubuque Senior 93, 4. North Fayette Valley 91, 5. Waterloo West 72, 6. Waterloo East 62, 7. Cedar Falls 52, Mason City 50.
All distances in meters
100: 1. Williams, Mason City, 13.31; 2. Kremer, Independence, 13.76; 3. Grimm, Waterloo West, 14.21; 4. Waters, Waterloo East, 14.22.
200: 1. Norman, Waterloo East, 27.33; 2. Caughron, Warterloo West, 28.07; 3. Cherry, W-SR, 28.56; 4. Holmquist, W-SR, 28.85; 5. Kremer, Independence, 29.41.
400: 1. Larson, Independence, 1:01.76; 2. Griffith, NFV, 1:06.76; 3. Miller, Dubuque Senior, 1:07.68; 4. Louvar, Independence, 1:09.31; 5. Ram. Dahlquist, W-SR, 1:09.72.
800: 1. Gorton, Dubuque Senior, 2:38.14; 2. Larson, Independence, 2:44.18; 3. Louvar, Independence, 2:44.60; 4. Gettman, Waterloo West, 2:44.92; 5. Tompkins Garoutte, Dubuque Senior, 2:52.44.
1,500: 1. Hoins, W-SR, 5:03.23; 2. Schmidt, Dubuque Senior, 5:09.67; 3. Klapatauskas, Dubuque Senior, 5:26.02; 4. Bochmann, W-SR, 5:39.25; 5. Sierra, Mason City, 5:51.29.
3,000: 1. Gorton, Dubuque Senior, 11:05.95; 2. Becker, Cedar Falls, 13:11.68; 3. Christensen, W-SR, 13:22.49; 4. Tieskotter, Waterloo West, 13:59.67; 5. Knight, Waterloo West, 14:00.87.
100 hurdles: 1. Rea. Dahlquist, W-SR, 18.09; 2. Backhaus, Mason City, 18.78; 3. Hepworth, Waterloo West, 18.84; 4. Thompson, Cedar Falls, 18.98; 5. Clay, Dubuque Senior, 19.21.
400 hurdles: 1. Griffith, NFV, 1:14.50; 2. Rea. Dahlquist, W-SR, 1:17.08; 3. Bohr, NFV, 1:17.34; 4. Trimble, Independence, 1:23.49.
4x100 relay: 1. Waterloo East, 53.10; 2. Waterloo West, 53.99; 3. W-SR, 55.34; 4. Dubuque Senior, 55.47; 5. Cedar Falls, 58.62.
4x100 thrower’s relay: 1. Mason City, 1:02.50; 2. W-SR, 1:03.80; 3. Waterloo West, 1:06.34; 4. Dubuque Senior, 1:06.69.
4x200 relay: 1. Waterloo East, 1:54.78; 2. Waterloo West, 1:57.03; 3. NFV, 2:00.05; 4. Mason City, 2:00.95; 5. Dubuque Senior, 2:01.11.
4x400 relay: 1. Independence, 4:27.37; 2. W-SR, 4:31.80; 3. Waterloo West, 4:33.25; 4. NFV, 4:39.37; 5. Dubuque Senior, 4:39.91.
4x800 relay: 1. Dubuque Senior, 10:34.77; 2. W-SR, 11:03.94; 3. Mason City, 11:16.18; 4. Cedar Falls, 12:19.66; 5. Waterloo West, 14:26.52.
800 sprint medley relay: 1. Independence, 2:00.54; 2. Waterloo East, 2:02.18; 3. W-SR, 2:03.32; 4. Waterloo West, 2:03.38; 5. NFV, 2:04.91.
Distance medley relay: 1. W-SRt, 4:55.64; 2. Dubuque Senior, 5:08.72; 3. Cedar Falls, 5:09.32; 4. Independence, 5:43.01.
4x100 shuttle hurdle relay: 1. Mason City, 1:17.63; 2. Independence, 1:21.94; 3. Cedar Falls, 1:22.56; 4. W-SR, 1:26.20; 5. Waterloo West, 1:28.98.
High jump: 1. Rea. Dahlquist, W-SR, 5-05; 2. Lamb, Dubuque Senior, 4-10; 3. Ganfield, Cedar Falls, 4-4; 4. Richter, Dubuque Senior, 4-4; 5. Christian, Independence, 4-2.
Long jump: 1. Cowley, NFV, 15-7 1/2; 2. Jones, Waterloo East, 15 1/2; 3. Norman, Waterloo East, 14-9 3/4; 4. Kleve, Independence, 14-3 1/4; 5. Johnson, Cedar Falls, 13-9 1/2.
Shot put: 1. Boehm, NFV, 37-7; 2. Baumler, NFV, 34-0; 3. Chris, Waterloo West, 33-9 1/2; 4. DeBower, W-SR, 33-4 1/2; 5. See, Waterloo East, 32-1.
Discus: 1. Boehm, NFV, 111-02; 2. Baumler, NFV, 88-2; 3. Eddy, Independence, 77-3; 4. Troutman, Independence, 76-2; 5. Falls, Mason City, 71-9.
Other W-SR results: 100: Rohnee, 11th, 14.70; Gade 12th, 14.79; 400: tenHoeve, ninth, 1:13.24; 800: Jerome, 10th, 3:10.33; Christensen, 11th, 3:11.70; 100 hurdles: Seward, 11th, 21.27; 4x200 relay: W-SR, eighth, 2:08.51; Long jump: tenHoeve, seventh, 13-4; Miller, 10th, 12-6 3/4; Shot put: Booth, seventh, 30-4; Discus: Booth, 15th, 49-9.