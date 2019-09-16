Jeremy Langner is an outdoorsy kind of guy, with a lot of energy, and let’s just say it, a lot of hustle.
Ever since he first sat in the principal’s chair at the Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School four years ago, it has been a challenge to catch him sitting there.
Much more to his liking is being out there, in the fast-paced environment at the start of the day, greeting kids as they enter the school; saying, in passing, an encouraging word to uplift a crestfallen student in the hallways; or chatting with students or faculty over the lunch hour, towering over the buzz and the occasionally vertiginous clamor in the light-filled, multi-purpose space to the right of the entrance.
Recently, Langner has upped the ante for his next initiative in ways that his students and his colleagues have come to expect of him.
On Oct. 2, during the statewide annual Healthiest State Walk Day, the results of the school’s Go-Hawk Hustle, the school’s annual fundraiser, will be announced.
If the students have raised this year’s goal of $10,000, an amount reached last year with the help of sponsors and generous community members, Mr. Langner will have to deliver on his pledge — to spend a night sleeping on the roof of the middle school.
As students reach noteworthy goals, principals around the country have been known to shave their heads, take a pie in the face or climb into a dunk tank as a gesture of reinforcing the school spirit. But pitching a tent on the roof and spending the night in it takes the cake!
On Friday, Mr. Langner took this writer to the roof, where he hopes to lodge.
He said he would also check the weather before he embarks on this adventure and will position the tent close to the edge on the side overlooking the flagpole so students can witness his daredevil act.
In a video interview with Waverly Newspapers, which can be seen on our website, he downplayed the challenge of sleeping under the elements.
However, an informal poll among fifth-graders, especially those in Allison Cole’s class on Friday, revealed that the principal’s pledge had a mixed reaction among the students.
None of the students have never been on the roof, but some, apparently subscribing to a see-it-to-believe-it philosophy, insisted they needed to see a video of Mr. Langner’s overnight experience, with one student recommending the use of a GoPro.
Others were worried about his safety, with one student, Tyler Grimm, being truly concerned that Mr. Langner might roll in his sleep and fall over the edge.
Listening to his students think through the impact of their principal’s decision on their minds, Mr. Langner smiled good-naturedly and assured them he would be OK.
He said that on Friday, fifth-graders had already collected $1,900 toward the goal, and on Monday, another $900 came in, putting the school closer to the target.
He said the money will be used for field trips and extra supplies, as well as other unbudgeted expenses. If more than $10,000 is raised, he added, it will be donated to the Waverly-Shell Rock Education Foundation.
“It is good that our kids get to meet with community members and advocate for the school,” he said of the hands-on lessons students might be learning in the process. “We work hard to create excitement at school and a place where it is going to be fun. We are trying to create a sense of community.”