Although the coronavirus has cancelled most competitions, the W-SR Mathletes were able to participate in the State Math Competition April 25.
Five W-SR High School students competed online and brought home the small-school division state title for the third year in a row.
Relying on Zoom for a first-time Internet tournament, the team of Mason Ellerbroek, Max Figura, Sophie Figura, Ryan Sand and Paul Zelle was bested only by the much larger Iowa City West squad and will advance to the National Mathletes tournament in June.
W-SR took first place of all teams in the Power Round, beating out four teams from the perennial powerhouse Iowa City West. They also earned first in the small schools for the Team Round. The relay team of Paul Zelle, Max Figura and Sophie Figura also won the Relay Round for small schools.
Several students placed high in individual competition, as well:
Max Figura — First in 11th-grade Sprint Round; third in 11th-grade Target Round; first overall in 11th-grade small schools (sixth overall in 11th-grade large and small schools combined)
Mason Ellerbroek — Second in 11th-grade Sprint Round
Sophie Figura — Third in 11th-grade Sprint Round; first in 11th-grade Target Round; second overall in 11th-grade small schools (seventh overall in 11th-grade large and small schools combined)
Paul Zelle — First in 12th-grade Target Round; first in 12th-grade Sprint Round; first overall in 12th-grade small schools (second overall in 12th-grade large and small schools combined)
The W-SR team is coached by Beth Burrow, Talented and Gifted teacher at the high school.
“I could not be more impressed with any team than I am with our Mathletes,” Burrow said. “They have overcome all challenges, organized online practices, and navigated a new, complicated testing system.”
Team members had to provide chaperones, who verified original work and submitted answers electronically. Without chaperones, the online event would have been impossible.
“It is inspiring to see people step up and make it possible for students to still enjoy the thrill of academic competition,” Burrow said. “I am very grateful to the chaperones.”
Math League is a national/international program that involves both team and individual competition on challenging math problems. Competitors test their math skills and attain new knowledge through the contests.