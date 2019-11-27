W-SR Robotics had another great meet at North Linn Community Schools in Troy Mills on Nov. 16.
The Shell Bots went 4-2, finishing third out of 12 teams, while the Wave Droids went 3-3, finishing fourth out of 12 teams for the day. With five weeks of league meets completed in the state of Iowa, the Shell Bots are ranked 29th and the Wave Droids are 46th out of 171 teams. The teams’ successes were achieved despite each struggling with different performance issues throughout the day.
This week, the teams have also been very busy with outreach, including assisting with First Lego League practices, touring Wartburg STEM programs, and presenting to the Waverly Lions Club and the Tri-Rivers Trendsetters 4-H Club.
The teams’ next meet will be Saturday, Dec. 17 at Starmont High School. In addition to league meets, W-SR is hosting a Super-Qualifier meet on Feb. 1, 2020, at the W-SR Middle School. They are in need of 40-plus volunteers to help with the day, and encourage any interested community members to contact the team at potter@iastate.edu.