Haley Eckerman didn’t think that Thursday was going to be the last time she would put on a Waverly-Shell Rock uniform.
The Go-Hawk softball team’s lone senior did her best to extend her time with her now-alma mater before she heads down to Waterloo to attend Hawkeye Community College next month with a 2-for-4 effort at the plate and scoring a run.
However, her team’s only error of the Class 4A Region 5 first round game against Mason City broke a tie, and then a two-RBI single from the Mohawks’ Shaye Theobald provided the final margin to win 4-1 in nine innings at W-SR High School.
“I’m really glad it was (my final game),” Eckerman said through tears following the loss. “It was a great season. There were all great girls, great coaches, and they were very welcoming. It all worked out.”
The Go-Hawk senior, who plans to play volleyball and run track for the RedTails, lost her last high school track season when Gov. Kim Reynolds closed school for the spring in April. That was followed by the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls’ High School Athletic Union cancelling spring sports. But Eckerman and other seniors across the state got a reprieve when Reynolds allowed baseball and softball to start in June.
“I’m glad it worked out for me to do it again,” Eckerman said. “I’m really glad I did it.”
She added that the Go-Hawks played well despite the result.
“We were able to put bat on ball, and we put pressure on them,” she said. “We did good. We were aggressive. I was proud of us.”
Head coach Heather Zajicek agreed with that assessment.
“I’m super proud of the effort that we gave tonight,” Zajicek said. “Over the course of the whole entire season, these kids have continued to grow, continued to come to practice and got better.
“I can honestly say we’ve been playing the best that we were going to be able to play this summer, and kudos to them for coming in each and every day and wanting to get better.”
Mason City (9-14) got on the board first in the second inning. Theobald and Lainna Duncan walked to start the inning and then moved up to third and second, respectively, on a Marley Hagarty wild pitch. Then, Sam Norcross grounded out to Alandria Trowbridge at shortstop that allowed Theobald to score, but Duncan was held at second. Hagarty then struck out the next two batters to get out of the inning and limit the damage.
The Go-Hawks (4-12) evened the game in the bottom of the third. Eckerman reached on an error by shortstop Sami Miller to lead off the inning, and then with one out, stole second. Maya Willey then smacked the first pitch she saw into center field to bring Eckerman home for the 1-1 score after three.
Zajicek felt that was a good way to get on the board.
“We just needed to continue to do that when, you know, we had opportunities offensively to put more runs on the board,” she said. “In the future, we just needed to get after that, and scoring baserunners when they’re out there.”
Hagarty and Mohawk pitcher Adyson Evans were locked into a pitchers’ duel. However, during that time, each team had plenty of opportunities, with Hagarty walking the bases loaded in the sixth, but coming back to strike out the side, and the Go-Hawks smacking Evans’ offerings, though mostly at fielders.
In the seventh, Mason City’s Gwen Fiser walked to start the inning, but she was cut down at second by W-SR catcher Lindsey Miller, her second runner caught stealing in the game. After Reggi Spotts walked right after that, Hagarty struck out Sami Miller and Brianna Notermann to get out of the inning.
Then in the bottom half, Grace Mraz hit a one-out double to shallow right field. After a ground out, Mohawk coach Bob Horner asked the umpire to have Eckerman and Hagarty be intentionally walked to load the bases. The strategy worked out, because Alivia Bixby popped out to second baseman Fiser to send the game to extra innings.
“We had an opportunity to score, and we just need to make sure when we’re in those situations that we’re capitalizing,” Zajicek said. “We were good where we were at in the lineup, and things just didn’t fall our way.”
In the top of the eighth, Hagarty issued a one-out walk to Duncan, and Norcross bunted that wound up as an infield single among Hagarty, Lindsey Miller and third baseman Maya Willey. Then on a 1-0 count, Evans attempted to bunt both runners over, but popped the ball up. Eckerman was able to make a shoe-top catch, and then throw the ball back to her base where second baseman Kasey Fox was covering to complete the double play and end the inning.
“It’s not the first time that’s happened this year,” Eckerman said of the double play. “I got pick up that bunt and toss it to ‘one’ (first base). We got (Fox), our second baseman, and she’s done a good job of getting there. We always feed off of that energy. That’s helpful.”
After the Go-Hawks went down in order in the bottom of the eighth, Emma Rickers led off by wearing a 1-2 pitch from Hagarty. Then, Fiser laid down a sacrifice bunt. Maya Willey charged but overthrew Eckerman for the error. Rickers then scampered all the way around to score, and Fiser wound up at third.
After Hagarty struck out Spotts, Zajicek decided to take a page from Horner’s playbook and intentionally walk Sami Miller and Notermann to load the bases. However, Theobald found the left-center field gap to bring home Fiser and Sami Miller to take the 4-1 lead. After another walk to reload the bases, Norcross hit an infield fly, and Evans struck out — Hagarty’s 13th of the game — to end the inning.
“It happens,” Eckerman said of how Mason City took the lead. “It’s softball. You can’t really do much about it.”
The bottom of the ninth started promising for W-SR, as Jenna Willey singled up the middle to lead off, but then pinch hitter Sally Gade hit into a fielder’s choice to Evans that forced off Jenna Willey. Trowbridge also hit into a fielder’s choice to Sami Miller at short, but Trowbridge was able to extend the inning by beating out the relay throw. Eckerman then hit a single to left to bring up Hagarty as the potential tying run. However, she grounded out to her counterpart Evans to end W-SR’s season.
In addition to her K’s, Hagarty allowed five hits, two earned runs, issued 14 walks, two of those intentional, and hit one batter. Maya Willey was 2-for-4 with an RBI at the plate on top of Eckerman’s offensive effort.
Meanwhile, Evans took the win, striking out six with six hits and the two intentional free passes.
Eckerman, the lone Go-Hawk senior, said that the final record didn’t matter to her.
“I was having fun; I know the girls and I were having fun,” she said. “We had good attitudes, and it was really fun.”
Zajicek said it was fortunate to have Eckerman be able to play one last season as a Go-Hawk.
“She’s been such a valuable asset for us,” Zajicek said. “She’s made some really big plays, and more importantly, the girls welcomed her back with open arms.
“She’s been a great teammate, a great leader out on the field, and certainly, she’s going to be missed next year. It’s great that she had one last opportunity in a Go-Hawk uniform.”
The Go Hawks will return seven juniors to the squad next year: Hagarty, Lindsay Miller, Jenna Willey, Trowbridge, Mraz, Kesley Wheeler and Haley Randolph. Zajieck believes the Go-Hawks should have high expectations in 2021.
“The future is bright, and we feel pretty good about the direction the youth program is going,” Zajicek said. “The eighth-grade class is super-talented. They got a ton better at the freshman level. A lot of them contributed at the JV and varsity level. It’s just continuing to get those guys experience in the spring.
“Hopefully, we’re not dealing with COVID next spring, so we can get a jumpstart on some things, but nonetheless, we’re excited about the future of Go-Hawk softball.”
Eckerman gave some advice to the girls she’s leaving behind.
“Just always stay positive,” she said. “People always have good leadership, and that’s through positivity and encouraging others. I just wish that for them.”