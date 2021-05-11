Waverly-Shell Rock placed second in the team standings at the WaMac/Northeast Iowa Conference tournament Wednesday at Luther College in Decorah.
W-SR finished with 39 points. Decorah won the team title at 53. Maquoketa was third at 38.
“I am extremely proud of our guys and the great effort they gave all day,” W-SR coach John Hubbard said. “They competed hard in their matches and played a lot of tennis throughout the day. We are starting to play more consistent tennis and playing against some quality opponents. This will only continue to help us as we prepare for the district tournament, where our goal is to be playing our best tennis of the season. “
Go-Hawks freshman Benny Ramker, junior Isaac Becker and senior Isaac Britt earned second-place finishes during singles play, while senior Brady Ramker and Benny Ramker placed second at No. 1 doubles.
Benny Ramker entered the day as the No. 4 seed at No. 2 singles and earned an 8-3 win over No. 5 seeded Colton Roete of Oelwein. Benny Ramker then pulled of an 8-6 upset over No. 1-seeded Tanner Shindelar of Marion before falling to Decorah’s Caden Branum in the final.
Isaac Becker was the third seed coming into the tournament at No. 3 singles, and he went 2-1 on the day, including an 8-2 upset over No. 2-seeded Logan Skladzien of Maquoketa.
Isaac Becker earned the No. 2 seed at No. 6 singles and advanced to the finals with a pair of wins. Becker lost to top-seeded Luke Walter of Decorah in the final.
The Ramker brothers posted two wins at No. 1 doubles, including an 8-5 win over the No. 1-seeded Marion duo, before falling to No. 2-seeded Decorah in the final.
W-SR senior Mason Ellerbroek went 2-1 and placed third at No. 4 singles, while freshman Aidan Kelley went 2-1 and took third at No. 5 singles. Brady Ramker placed fourth at No. 1 singles after going 1-2 on the day. Becker and Ellerbroek took third at No. 2 doubles, while Kelley and sophomore Kellen Pugh finished third at No. 3 doubles.
W-SR hosted Clear Lake on Monday.