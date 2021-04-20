WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock placed second as a team with a score of 337 at the Pella Invite on Friday at Pella Golf and Country Club.
W-SR junior Hogan Hansen carded an 8-over-par 72 and tied for fifth. Hansen sank six pars and three birdies, including hole Nos. 17 and 18.
Indianola won the team race at 334. Clear Lake took third at 344, followed by Oskaloosa and Pella at 345.
“This was a very competitive meet,” W-SR coach Chuck Steckelberg said. “We got to see some schools who may be at our district meet, if we qualify. We represented ours especially well.”
Grinnell senior Cole McGriff took home the medal after carding a 2-over-par 74. Nevada freshman Kyle Kingsbury was the runner-up at 77.
Go-Hawks senior Derek Brandt tied for eighth at 81. Freshman Noah Frazell and junior Cole Hotz tied for 24th with scores of 88, respectively. Freshman Jack Thorson and junior Gabe Holden tied for 39th at 94.
“It was the first time any of us had seen that course,” Steckelberg added. “The greens were the fastest we have (putted) on (this) year. The pin placements reminded me of what a course superintended would do if he was setting the course up for (a) superintendent’s revenge tournament. “We saw a number of really good golfers putt balls off of greens due to the speed.
“This tournament was exactly what we were looking for when we got into it. It was a competitive tournament with really good teams and some outstanding individuals. The scores were not what some of those individuals typically shoot, but the course setup had something to do with that.”
W-SR (2-0) hosted Northeast Iowa Conference rival New Hampton on Monday.
BOYS GOLF
PELLA INVITE
at Pella Golf and Country Club
Par 72
Team Scores
1. Indianola 334, 2. Waverly-Shell Rock 337, 3. Clear Lake 344, t4. Oskaloosa, Pella, 345, t6. Grinnell, Nevada, 348, 8. Dallas Center-Grimes 353, 9. Boone 364, 10. Creston 404.
Top 10 individuals
1. McGriff, Grinnell, 74; 2. Kingsbury, Nevada, 77; 3. Jones, Nevada, 78; 4, Simpson, Pella, 79; t5. Bily, Indianola, Hansen, W-SR, Burg, Creston, 80; t8. Ritter, Clear Lake, Brandt, W-SR, Losh, Boone, 81.