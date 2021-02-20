DES MOINES – Mission complete.
Call it a sweep.
Nerves were undoubtedly tested, and it may have taken longer than many expected, but Waverly-Shell Rock clinched its third consecutive Class 3A Iowa High School Athletic Association traditional team state championship late Saturday night at Wells Fargo Arena.
W-SR scored 154.5 points, while Waukee placed second with 146. Southeast Polk finished third at 143.
Along with their 3A state duals title, the Go-Hawks made a clean sweep.
“Wow. I mean, these three days, the state tournament’s always a roller coaster,” W-SR head coach Eric Whitcome said. “But these three days, we kept plugging away and plugging away.
“These guys wanted a shot to win both, and they did it. They’re Go-Hawk legends for that.”
Junior Aiden Riggins, who overcame a number of knee injuries, won the 152-pound state title after not knowing what weight he was going to wrestle at before the season started. Sophomore McCrae Hagarty wrapped up the team title with a head-to-head win over Waukee’s Griffin Gammel in the 182 final.
