W-SR wrestling team

Waverly-Shell Rock won its third straight Class 3A Iowa High School Athletic Association traditional state team championship with 154.5 points Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. 

DES MOINES – Mission complete.

Call it a sweep.

Nerves were undoubtedly tested, and it may have taken longer than many expected, but Waverly-Shell Rock clinched its third consecutive Class 3A Iowa High School Athletic Association traditional team state championship late Saturday night at Wells Fargo Arena.

W-SR scored 154.5 points, while Waukee placed second with 146. Southeast Polk finished third at 143.

Along with their 3A state duals title, the Go-Hawks made a clean sweep.

“Wow. I mean, these three days, the state tournament’s always a roller coaster,” W-SR head coach Eric Whitcome said. “But these three days, we kept plugging away and plugging away.

“These guys wanted a shot to win both, and they did it. They’re Go-Hawk legends for that.”

Junior Aiden Riggins, who overcame a number of knee injuries, won the 152-pound state title after not knowing what weight he was going to wrestle at before the season started. Sophomore McCrae Hagarty wrapped up the team title with a head-to-head win over Waukee’s Griffin Gammel in the 182 final.

