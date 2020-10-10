CHARLES CITY – The high from beating Decorah lingered around Waverly for quite some time.
Mark Hubbard has always had a 24-hour rule after each game, simply meaning no matter if his Waverly-Shell Rock football team wins or loses, they have 24 hours to think about it and then erase it from their memories.
But the Decorah win was different than most. W-SR spoiled its biggest rival’s homecoming and handed it its only regular-season loss. After consecutive weeks of frustration and heartbreak, W-SR had, finally, broke through and put everything together for the first time in 2020.
Hubbard wasn’t satisfied. Neither was his team. They wanted more.
During W-SR morning lift last Saturday, a mere hours after it stunned Decorah, Hubbard gathered his team. The coach didn’t want there to be a letdown the following week. He asked them if that win was going to be “our mountaintop or springboard?”
They chose the latter.
The first meeting between the two schools in 104 days since the events of June 27 was all about football, and nothing else. In what will go down as one of the most dominating all-around games in recent memory, W-SR ambushed Charles City, 49-7, on the road to put an exclamation point on the regular season.
The Go-Hawks rushed for 423 yards against the Comets – the most rushing yards in a game since Sept. 9, 2011 when they ran for 428 in a 63-14 win over Independence.
Friday night’s win bumped the Go-Hawks to 4-3 overall and 3-2 in Class 3A, District 3 with the playoffs scheduled to kick off next week.
“We don’t to be at the top just because of that Decorah win, we want to keep going and we want to prove that we’re better than a lot of these teams that we’re playing,” said Go-Hawks junior Layne McDonald, who had a career night on defense.
Led by Asa Newsom and McCrae Hagarty, W-SR leveled Charles City’s defensive front all game. The sophomore duo became the first two running backs to rush for at least 500 yards in a season since Ryan Sprain (770) and Riley Steckelberg (637) did so in 2014.
Donovan Wessel took the opening kickoff to the Charles City 47, and Jack Kramer gave the Go-Hawks a 7-0 lead with a 19-yard touchdown run – his first of the season – less than two minutes into the game.
Charles City (0-5, 0-4) didn’t make it easy for W-SR.
The home team responded on its opening drive with a 12-play drive that was capped with a Trever Heitz 1-yard touchdown run to tie it 7-7 with 6 minutes, 36 seconds left in the first quarter.
Hagarty and Newsom took over from there.
With the ball on the Charles City 40-yard line, Hagarty took a handoff from quarterback Brady Ramker and galloped 31 yards to set up first and goal. Newsom thumped his way into the end zone two plays later to make it 14-7 with 3:36 on the clock.
The Comets threatened to break even, but their next drive was stymied with penalties, and an incomplete pass on fourth down handed the ball back to the Go-Hawks to open the second quarter. Newsom broke off a 52-yard run moments later, breaking tackles along the way to the Comets’ 16. Ryan Folkerts pushed the visitors’ lead to 21-7 with a 16-yard scoring run with 9:32 left before halftime.
W-SR’s defense wreaked havoc on Charles City’s offensive line all game. Charles City quarterback Alec Staudt was scrambling out of the pocket more times than not, searching for receivers that were blanketed by a wall of W-SR defensive backs.
The Go-Hawks forced another turnover on downs near midfield and made the Comets pay minutes later. Newsom posted his second touchdown run of the evening, this one an 18-yard jaunt to push the margin to 28-7 with 3:38 before the break.
“I’m just a big back, so I try to use that to my ability,” said Newsom, who finished with a game-high 168 yards on 11 carries.
Like he’s done before, Newsom was the first one to credit his offensive line. After all, the five-man unit of Jacob Barthalow, Cade Williams, Cade Carpenter, Jake Walker and Marshall Armstrong paved the way for the Go-Hawks’ running backs every snap.
“I think I’m going to have to buy them a couple burgers at McDonalds after this,” Newsom said with a laugh. “… I couldn’t do this without them.”
Newsom hauled in the Go-Hawks’ first interception of the season against Decorah.
W-SR snagged two more Friday. The first one put the game away.
As Staudt rolled to his left to pass, McDonald crashed down toward him. The 6-foot-3 defensive end intercepted Staudt’s pass and sprinted 28-yards into the end zone to make it 35-7 Go-Hawks. The pick-six was the first by a Go-Hawks’ defensive lineman since Brandon Bahlmann had a 20-yard interception return for a score during a 10-6 win over Algona on Sept. 13, 2013.
“They ran (that play) before once or twice, and it was in the back of my mind,” said McDonald, who also led the Go-Hawks with nine tackles, including five solo stops and one tackle for loss. “After it, I was just numb. I was just buzzed.
“I thought I was on offense. I was like, I’m a tight end right now. I tried to speed to the end zone real quick, and it felt really good when all the guys met me in the end zone.”
W-SR carried a 35-7 lead into halftime. The stats indicated a wider gap between the two teams. W-SR racked up 243 yards and gained 11 first downs.
Newsom busted off a 38-yard run on the Go-Hawks’ first drive of the second half, which set up the first of two Jonathan Wessel touchdowns to make it 42-7 and enforce a running clock the rest of the way.
Hubbard rested the majority of his starters shortly after, a move he hopes pays off.
“We wanted to get as many kids in as we could and get those guys out and on the shelf and get them ready for next week,” the coach said.
Hagarty finished with 93 yards on nine carries. He and Newsom accounted for 261 of the Go-Hawks’ 448 total yards.
“Both of those guys are humble guys, and they’re not satisfied,” Hubbard said. “They’re hungry guys. Whatever numbers shake out, they don’t really care. They just want to play well and (want) the team to advance.”
W-SR now advances to the Class 3A playoffs, beginning Friday.
W-SR 49, CHARLES CITY 7
Waverly-Shell Rock…………………… 14 21 7 7 – 49
Charles City……………………………… 7 0 0 0 – 7
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
WSR: Kramer 19 run (Ott kick), 10:43.
CC: Staudt 1 run (Staudt kick), 6:36.
WSR: Newsom 2 run (Ott kick), 3:36.
Second Quarter
WSR: Folkerts 16 run (Ott kick), 9:32.
WSR: Newsom 18 run (Ott kick), 3:38.
WSR: McDonald 28 interception (Ott kick), 3:10.
Third Quarter
WSR: J. Wessel 2 run (Ott kick), 4:24.
Fourth Quarter
WSR: J. Wessel 4 run (Ott kick), 5:30.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Waverly-Shell Rock: Newsom 11-168, Hagarty 9-93, J. Wessel 8-45, Folkerts 2-31, Kramer 3-25, Ott 2-22, Ramker 4-16, D. Wessel 1-9, Mwangi 3-8, Stockdale 2-4, Halverson 1-2. Charles City: Heitz 16-89, Chapman 8-51, Staudt 8-9, Bohlen 2-7, Unknown (No. 45) 1-2, Collins 1-(-3), Hanson 1-(-7).
Passing
Waverly-Shell Rock: Ramker 2-5-1 25. Charles City: Staudt 4-10-1 83, Hanson 0-7-1 0.
Receiving
Waverly-Shell Rock: Kramer 1-19, Luck 1-6. Charles City: Hoefer 3-57, Chapman 1-26.