The Iowa High School Athletic Association has made its assignment for Class 3A and 4A on Friday.
Waverly-Shell Rock, in Class 3A, has been assigned to Substate 3. They will join Benton Community, Charles City, Decorah, Independence, South Tama, Vinton-Shellsburg and Cedar Rapids Xavier.
The eight teams will be bracketed into a single, eight-team tournament, which will be announced the week of July 6, following the coaches' seeding meetings. The pairings for the Class 1A and 2A districts, which were released on June 19, will be available the week of June 29.
The state baseball tournament will begin July 24 with the championship games occurring Aug. 1 at Principal Park in Des Moines.