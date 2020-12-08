WAVERLY – Cedar Rapids Xavier has been a constant thorn in Waverly-Shell Rock’s side over the past number of years in more than one sport.
W-SR hopes Saturday was just the beginning of a new trend.
The Go-Hawks knocked off the Saints, 54-44, to open the 2020-21 regular season in Go-Hawk Gymnasium. The win snapped a three-game losing streak against the Saints, and it marked the Go-Hawks’ first win in the series since Dec. 3, 2016.
W-SR (1-0) trailed 17-10 after the first quarter, and it looked like Xavier was poised to break the game open.
The Go-Hawks had other plans. They outscored the Saints 17-1 in the second frame and took a 26-18 advantage into halftime.
“(That) was one of the most complete quarters of basketball I have ever been a part of,” Go-Hawks coach Nate Steege said. “Our execution on both ends of the floor was outstanding.”
Keaton Farmer paced W-SR with 18 points. Farmer was 5 of 6 from the floor and 4 of 5 from beyond the arc. Hogan Hansen posted 16 points and dished out a team-high five assists. Caleb Burks chipped in with 11 points and a whopping 11 blocks on the day.
Sean Steffen led Xavier with 11 points, while Max Kaiser posted 10.
“This game will be a big building block for us moving forward,” Steege added. “When we sit down and watch the film, we will be able to show our guys what we did really well and what we need to continue to work on.”
One area Steege said the Go-Hawks need to address is rebounding. The Saints won the battle of the boards 36-28, including 19-3 on the offensive glass.
“That is unacceptable,” the coach said. “We will get things cleaned up (Monday) in practice.
W-SR opens Northeast Iowa Conference play at 7:30 p.m. today against visiting New Hampton (1-1).
W-SR 54, XAVIER 44
Xavier ... 17 1 9 17 – 44
W-SR .... 10 16 14 14 – 54
Xavier: McDermott 8, Stefen 11, Kaiser 20, Jack 9, Goldsmith 3, Lux 0, Oakley 0, Matthew 0, Hoffman 0, Vasquez 0, Yamilkoski 3.
W-SR: Farmer 18, Hansen 16, Kruse 1, Newsom 8, Burks 11, Ramker 0, Davis 0, Luck 0, Reyerson 0.