WAVERLY – Kenzie Roling and Morgan Aikey scored two goals apiece as Waverly-Shell Rock shut out Center Point-Urbana 5-0 on Monday in Urbana.
Roling, a senior, gave the Go-Hawks (3-2) a 1-0 lead in the first half. Aikey, a junior, scored her first of the match to push the Go-Hawks’ lead to 2-0 at the intermission.
Sophomore Anna Stromberg also scored for W-SR. Seniors Siri Ott and Carly Steiert recorded assists, while freshman goalkeeper Katelyn Eggena did not record a save.
W-SR outshot CP-U 37-0, including 26-0 in shots on goal. CP-U (3-3) senior keeper Sierra Davis made 23 saves.
“We possessed well and locked them into their half of the field for the majority of the game,” Go-Hawks coach Lauren Greiner said. “We also created well, creating 37 shots. However, struggled to capitalize and finish our opportunities.”
W-SR hosts Cedar Rapids Kennedy at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Waverly Soccer Complex.
W-SR 5, CP-U 0
Halftime: 2-0.
Goals: W-SR, Roling, (Steiert), 18th. W-SR, Aikey, (unassisted), 23rd. W-SR, Aikey, (Ott), 44th. W-SR, Stromberg, (unassisted), 65th. W-SR, Roling, (unassisted), 69th.
Shots: W-SR 37, CP-U 0. Shots on goal: W-SR 26, CP-U 0. Saves: W-SR 0 (Eggena), CP-U 23 (Davis).
Corner kicks: W-SR 10, CP-U 1. Yellow cards: CP-U 1 (Schrock).