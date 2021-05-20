Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Members of the 2021 Waverly-Shell Rock High Shcool boys soccer team include, front row, from left to right: Jordan Bienemann, Carter Fecht, Jonathan Wessel, Andre Mohan, Jack Renn, Joe Britt, Brody Kuhse and Cole Lammers. Middle row: Head coach Derek Krebsbach, Donovan Wessel, Jared Downing, Payton Kipp, Ty Bell, Nick Langan, Derek Bienemann, Clayton Oswald and Kristian Larson. Back row: Coach Dave Smolikhagen, Ryan Kurtt, Simon Ott, Kyle Quibell, Lane Shears, Zack Haaland, Luke Ragsdale, Jeremie Podrier, Austin Dorman and coach Kain Eagle. Not pictured: Michael Tjebkes and Ethan Buss.

After sweeping its home tournament, Waverly-Shell Rock gained another jolt of momentum against an old foe Monday night.

W-SR shut out Northeast Iowa Conference rival Decorah 2-0 at Rada Field. It was the second match between the two schools in less than 10 days. W-SR earned a 1-0 win during its home tournament May 8.

On Monday, the Go-Hawks (10-6), who stretched their winning streak to six matches, produced similar results. They capitalized at the most opportune times and relied on a heavy, physical defensive style of play to keep the Vikings (9-8) off the scoreboard.

Sophomore Nick Langan and senior Jeremie Poudrier scored for the Go-Hawks. Junior Carter Fecht finished with an assist. Fecht led the Go-Hawks with four shots, including four on goal. Poudrier, who is tied for third in Class 2A with 28 goals this season, had three shots in the match, including two on goal.

W-SR finished with 16 total shots and 10 shots on goal.

Senior goalkeeper Clayton Oswald made three saves and recorded his fifth straight shutout.

W-SR hosts West Delaware (0-14) in a Class 2A, Substate 3 quarterfinal at 6:45 p.m. today at Rada Field. The winner advances Monday’s 6:30 p.m. semifinal against Charles City or Decorah.

