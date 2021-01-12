WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock split a pair of bowling meets against Forest City on Friday.
The W-SR girls lost 2,404-2,186, while the boys won 3,087-2,601.
Senior Jasmine Ator threw a high game score of 172 for the Go-Hawks, who dropped to 3-2 on the season. Ator also posted a high series of 327. Junior Amanda Ostman finished with a high game score of 158 and a high series of 301. Sophomore Megan Arjes had a high game of 137, followed by sophomore Camryn Buseman (136) and junior Rebekah Dougan (124).
Senior Isaac Britt threw a high game of 245 for the W-SR boys, who improved to 5-1 on the season and have won three straight meets. Junior Gabe Holden had a high game of 233, followed by seniors Ryan Kurtt (224) and Lee Seggerman (214) and junior Cole Ross (202). Holden turned in a high series of 457, while Britt posted a high game mark of 451.
W-SR takes on Charles City at 4 p.m. Friday at Bowlaway Lanes in New Hampton.