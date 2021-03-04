WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock senior Caleb Burks was named first team All-Northeast Iowa Conference, the conference announced Tuesday.
Burks, a 6-foot-7 forward and two-time first team all-conference selection, led the NEIC in rebounding (201), blocks (113), field goal percentage (62.4%) and offensive rebounds (78). He was third in defensive rebounds (123).
Keaton Farmer and Hogan Hansen were second team all-conference selections for the Go-Hawks.
Farmer, a junior guard and two-time all-conference selection, ranked fourth in the NEIC from beyond the arc with a 40% conversion clip. He also was 12th in scoring with 233 points. Hansen, also a junior and three-time all-conference selection, finished fifth in the conference with 104 assists and was sixth with 133 total rebounds. He also tied for 10th with 28 steals and was 15th in the scoring with 216 points.
Asa Newsom received honorable mention honors for W-SR. Newsom, a sophomore, was the only W-SR player to start all 23 games this season. He finished fifth in the conference in field goal percentage (52%). He also tied for 11th with 45 assists and was 17th in scoring with 193 points.