Keeping their tournament win streak alive, the No. 7 (4A, Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union) Waverly-Shell Rock volleyball team won the Mount Vernon tournament title on Saturday, Sept. 7. En route to the championship, the Go-Hawks defeated Beckman Catholic (No. 3 in 2A), North Cedar, Center Point-Urbana, Maquoketa, Mount Vernon (No. 1 in 3A) and Tipton (No. 2 in 3A).
Throughout the tournament, Waverly-Shell Rock head coach EaVon Woodin knows her team went up against quality opponents.
“We had some great competition throughout the day,” Woodin said. “We were very consistent, except for a few short periods of some matches. As the day progressed, I felt our focus and intensity improved.”
Against the Blazers, who took the only set from the Go-Hawks on the day, Waverly-Shell Rock won 17-21, 21-8, 15-7. Senior Jaz Westmoreland led the team with 11 kills, while Sophie Sedgwick tallied a team-high 14 assists. Senior Britney Young owned 10 digs, while Ashli Harn and Westmoreland had nine and eight, respectively. Haley Eckerman and Nelli Stocks co-led the team in total blocks with two apiece. Westmoreland also scored two aces in the victory.
In the match against North Cedar, the Go-Hawks were victorious 21-9, 21-11. Sophomore Avery Beckett led the team with five kills, while Sedgwick led with nine assists and Young with eight digs. Eckerman finished with two total blocks again, while senior Maddie Rodenbeck tallied five ace serves for a team-high.
Facing Center Point-Urbana, the Go-Hawks were the winners by scores of 21-17, 21-16. Beckett tallied 10 kills in that match, while Rodenbeck had 12 assists and Young owned 11 digs. Eckerman finished with two more total blocks.
Waverly-Shell Rock defeated Maquoketa 21-17, 21-10. Two Go-Hawks tallied double-digit kills, as Beckett finished with 11 and Westmoreland with 10, respectively. Rodenbeck earned 18 assists, while also finishing with nine digs.
Against Mount Vernon, the Go-Hawks prevailed over the Mustangs 25-17, 25-18. Westmoreland tallied 10 kills, while Rodenbeck and Sedgwick earned 12 and 10 assists, respectively. Young led the team in digs, while Harn and Westmoreland each recorded seven apiece. Stocks led the team with three total blocks. Sedgwick also added two ace serves to her stat line.
In the match against Tipton, the Go-Hawks won 25-19, 25-17. Westmoreland had a team-high 11 kills, while Beckett also recorded 10. Rodenbeck owned 16 assists, while Young finished with 11 digs. Eckerman led the team in blocking with two total blocks, while Sedgwick and Westmoreland each recorded an ace serve.
While reflecting on the Go-Hawks’ tournament performance, Woodin said several improvements were made throughout the day.
“We made several good saves and did a good job of serve reception to get us into an in-system offense,” Woodin said. “We had 13 athletes make the trip and all of them contributed to our success. We are starting to hit the ball harder and placing our shots in open holes of the opponents’ defense. Our setters are doing a good job of using all our hitters.”
The Go-Hawks’ next competition is slated for today, Sept. 10, at Crestwood, starting at 7:15 p.m.