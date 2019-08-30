WEST UNION — It was a tale of two halves for the Waverly-Shell Rock football team Friday night.
In the first half, the homestanding North Fayette Valley team dominated the time of possession, taking a 7-0 lead into the break. However, Jonathan Wessel carried the mail for the Go-Hawks in the final 24 minutes, scoring twice and gaining 172 yards for the game to lead W-SR to an 18-7 victory.
The diminutive junior (5-foot-6, 150 pounds) credited the guys up front for giving him the space to run in the second half.
“Once my line gets a couple of yards up there, and we were pushing them, I could find a place to go,” Jonathan Wessel said. “It’s all my line and our defense to stop them and get me able to run the ball. It’s crazy. Our guys fought at the end of that.
“We were slow to start, but we really found our spot, and we just executed at the end.”
Head coach Mark Hubbard said the Go-Hawks (1-0) had to get used to their new defensive front against the TigerHawks (0-1).
“They’re a pretty good football team,” Hubbard said of NFV. “Offensively, we moved the ball up and down the field, but I only think we ran 11 plays in the first half. We just couldn’t get the ball back, and we were out there on defense the whole first half, so it was really hard to get any rhythm out there offensively.”
The teams were scoreless through the first quarter, as the TigerHawks lost their first possession on downs at the Go-Hawk 11, but then Jonathan Wessel lost a fumble at the NFV 28. The home team had another possession ended on downs at the W-SR 38 at the start of the second quarter, but then forced the visitors to a three-and-out.
The breakthrough came with 4 minutes, 3 seconds left to play in the opening half. Trey Darnall scored from 7 yards away to cap a 13-play, 54-yard drive that took 5:38 off the clock to put NFV up 7-0. It was a methodical drive that featured many handoffs, sweeps and keepers throughout.
W-SR had a chance to answer on the very next possession starting on their own 35-yard line. However, they were stopped at the NFV 23, when two Ethan Flege passes fell incomplete sandwiched around a Jonathan Wessel third-down run for no gain to lose the ball on downs. A kneel-down sent the teams into the break with that same 7-0 scoreline.
In the second half, it seemed the Go-Hawks were still struggling, as they had to punt after getting to the TigerHawk 41 after a six-play possession. However, NFV was only able to get to the W-SR 49 before a fumble and a penalty forced a punt.
But punter Austin Koch was unable to get the ball away. A low snap allowed Cael White to tackle him on the TigerHawk 37 to give the Go-Hawks a short field.
The team wearing the white jerseys just needed three plays to get on the board. Donovan Wessel opened the drive with a 12-yard sweep, and then Jonathan Wessel followed with a 19-yard run and then a 6-yard scoring play to narrow the gap to 7-6 with 4:09 left in the third period. Donovan Wessel’s kick, though, missed the mark.
North Fayette Valley’s next possession lost 8 yards, and the punt to Donovan Wessel was returned to the TigerHawk 28 with 1:58 to go before the change of ends. In the fourth quarter, with the ball on the NFV 11, Jonathan Wessel finished it off in the first three plays of the frame. He toted the rock for 9, then lost 2, and punched it in from 4 to give W-SR the 12-7 lead with 10:56 to play. His run for two, though, was stopped short.
The defense stepped up again to force NFV into a three-and-out, with them only gaining 4 yards. With the ball again, the Go-Hawks were about to give the ball back when Donovan Wessel was stopped at the TigerHawk 40, just 3 yards shy of a first down. However, a North Fayette Valley defender clocked a W-SR blocker, bringing out an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. The result was a 15-yard bonus for the Go-Hawks and an ejection for the TigerHawk.
With the ball on the 25, Jonathan Wessel carried for 11 and 9 yards to get to the NFV 5. Elijah Davis was then stopped for no gain, and Jonathan Wessel picked up 3 for a first-and-goal at the 2 and then another yard to set up Flege’s sneak for the 18-7 lead with 3:19 to go.
NFV had one more shot to try to get back into the game. Kole Johnson carried for 3 yards on first down from their own 26, but his passes to Tanner Johnson and Darnall were dropped to result in a punt, that was fair caught at the Go-Hawk 45.
Jonathan Wessel then picked up a yard on first down, followed by a 10-yarder by Davis to clinch the game on a first down. Ryan Folkerts carried for another 4 before Flege lined up in the victory formation to run out the clock.
After the TigerHawks took the time-of-possession battle in the first half, 16:29-7:31 and gained 12 first downs, the Go-Hawk defense held them to just two first downs in the second half.
In addition to Jonathan Wessel’s rushing in 28 carries, Donovan Wessel had eight totes for 52 yards, Davis carried three times for 23 yards, Ryan Folkerts had three for 7 yards and Flege had his 1-yard sneak. NFV was led by Darnall with 80 yards on 15 rushes and a score, followed by Kole Johnson with nine totes for 62 yards.
White led the defense with 10 total tackles, including six solo stops and 2.5 for loss. Payton Leonard had two solo tackles, 5.5 total, while Tyler McNally had six total tackles, five alone.
Next up for the Go-Hawks is No. 2-ranked Clear Lake at home. Jonathan Wessel believes W-SR has some time to prepare for the Lions.
“We have a lot of film that we can work on and improve from,” he said, “because we know we have to start off faster. We’ve got to have the pace we had in the second half all the way through the game, and there’s a lot to learn from this game.”
Hubbard said the 24-hour rule was in force Friday night into Saturday for the Go-Hawks to savor the victory.
“They need to feel good about this,” Hubbard said. “We’re only guaranteed nine (games). We work the whole year to play nine times. It was fun watching them, and I was proud of the grit and the determination they showed coming from behind.”