WAVERLY – Looking for top-tier competition while on a monthslong quest to claim its third consecutive Class 3A state championship, Waverly-Shell Rock has had little luck adding to what has become a fluid schedule.
The COVID-19 pandemic that continues to surge across the state and nation has canceled a number of top events, including the Battle of Waterloo – arguably the best dual tournament each season, as well as the Clash – a national duals tournament in Rochester, Minnesota.
W-SR opened the season against No. 1-ranked Class 2A West Delaware, but injuries and quarantine took a chunk out of W-SR’s starting lineup.
Five days after winning the Dallas Center-Grimes duals, W-SR opened the Northeast Iowa Conference portion of its regular season against visiting Waukon. And, despite the visitors not filling out the lineup, W-SR was closer to full strength.
The Go-Hawks posted three tech falls and three pins, along with a bevy of forfeits, en route to a 69-10 win over the Indians on Thursday. But as lopsided as the final score was, the time it took for the Go-Hawks to reach that final marker proved longer than expected.
Slated to begin at 7:30 p.m., varsity competition was delayed until around 9 p.m. because of a slew of junior varsity and girls matches. The schedule change didn’t affect the Go-Hawks’ normal pre-match routine, save for a second warm-up.
“(It) was a little taxing, but it gave us some downtime to watch some of our teammates and friends compete,” W-SR 220-pounder Luke Walker said.
When it was time to wrestle, the Go-Hawks did just that.
Walker earned one of W-SR’s three tech falls – 22-7 over Waukon’s Cullen Dickson. The W-SR senior, who is ranked second in Class 3A, registered 10 takedowns in the win.
“The coaches preach (go) six minutes hard, and that’s my game plan every time I go out there,” Walker said.
Sophomores McCrae Hagarty (195) and Dylan Stockdale (126) recorded the other two tech falls for W-SR.
Meanwhile, junior heavyweight Layne McDonald, freshman 106-pounder Zane Behrends and junior 145-pounder Cayden Langreck tallied pins. McDonald pinned Daniel Cowell in 1 minute, 16 seconds. Waukon forfeited six of the 14 matches, despite having wrestlers available to compete.
“Knowing the opponent that we’re going to have … they had an opportunity to put some more varsity kids out there, and they didn’t,” Go-Hawks coach Eric Whitcome said. “Maintaining focus and composure and all those things come into play. Going against that and starting later than expected, our guys did a pretty good job of coming out and being pretty focused. We made some mistakes. That happens.”
In his first season of varsity action, Behrends continued to build on what is becoming an impressive start to the season. His fall against Skyler Dugan on Thursday was his fourth in a row, with three of those coming in the first period.
“We like the way that Zane’s progressed,” Whitcome said. “He’s doing things the right way. He’s controlling his weight. He’s doing a good job. We’re happy with the gains he’s made.”
W-SR freshman Braxten Westendorf and Waukon’s Jakob Regan, who is ranked sixth in Class 2A, squared off at 113, and Westendorf remained in it, despite falling by an 11-0 major decision. Regan scored a takedown and three near fall points for a 5-0 lead after the first period. He led 6-0 going into the third.
“Braxten’s score wasn’t very telling,” Whitcome said. “Then things got away from us a little bit at the end. But we like the way he’s coming along, too. He hates to lose.”
Waukon forfeited the final two matches of the night, but W-SR received an awaited jolt of energy when junior 152-pounder Aiden Riggins walked out on the mat to make his season debut following knee surgery. Riggins, the Class 3A state runner-up at 132 last season, is a vital component to W-SR’s lineup.
“At full strength we’re pretty close to unbeatable,” Walker said. “I wouldn’t ever bet against our team in any circumstance, against any team in the state or nation.”
W-SR 69, WAUKON 10
170 pounds: Mwangi, W-SR, forfeit; 182: Thompson, W-SR, forfeit; 195: Hagarty, W-SR, 17-2 tech fall vs. Kiel; 220: L. Walker, W-SR, 22-7 tech fall vs. Dickson; 285: McDonald, W-SR, pinned Cowell, 1:16; 106: Behrends, W-SR, pinned Dugan, 1:25; 113: Regan, Waukon, 11-0 maj. dec. vs. Westendorf; 120: Roybal, W-SR, forfeit; 126: Stockdale, W-SR, 20-3 tech fall vs. Byrnes; 132: Gibbs, Waukon, pinned Hornyak, 1:48; 138: Fecht, W-SR, forfeit; 145: Langreck, W-SR, pinned Frieden, 2:15; 152: Riggins, W-SR, forfeit; 160: Poyner, W-SR, forfeit.