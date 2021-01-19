WAVERLY – Injuries to key players forced Waverly-Shell Rock to alter its offensive and defensive schemes when the 2020-21 season tipped off in November.
W-SR lacks a proven threat from the perimeter, which forced it to be more selective and utilize a more effective passing game to get the quantity of quality looks it needs to be effective. In turn, it leans on an aggressive, shut-down defense that forces turnovers to ignite a swift transition game to help fuel its offense.
But when an opponent adjusts to that game plan, the Go-Hawks have to find meaningful alternatives. Instead of producing chunks of points from inside the key, they are forced to shift to the perimeter, which has been their proverbial Achilles heel.
Friday night against Northeast Iowa Conference foe Decorah was no different. Decorah operated out of a zone all night, forcing W-SR to win from the perimeter.
This time, the Go-Hawks thrived from deep. Sasha Wilson and Trinidee Moore each knocked down a pair of 3-point field goals, while the Go-Hawks combine for five 3s and played lockdown defense during a 48-36 victory inside Go-Hawk Gymnasium. It was the most 3s the Go-Hawks (10-2 overall, 6-0 NEIC) have made all season.
“We hit some good shots,” Go-Hawks coach Greg Bodensteiner said. “We got great open looks all night and didn’t make some, but we’re going to have to have people step up. We’re going to get those opportunities and we need people to find a way to come in and make plays for us. We hit enough of them (Friday) and any time we can get a win and our opponent makes it hard for Abbie … that’s a good thing for us.”
Draper, who became W-SR’s all-time leading scorer during a Jan. 11 win over Benton Community, and who received a game ball from previous record holder Aftin Phyfe prior to the game, watched much of the first half from the bench. The W-SR forward and Bradley University signee was whistled for her second foul with 1 minute, 45 seconds to play in the first quarter.
The teams were deadlocked 13-13 entering the second frame before Moore and Wilson handed the Go-Hawks a lead they would never surrender. Moore drained her first 3 of the night to give the Go-Hawks a 16-13 early in the quarter and Wilson added another to help push it to 21-15 Go-Hawks. Another 3 from Moore made it a 24-17 contest midway through the quarter. The home team carried a 27-20 advantage into the locker room.
“All of those kids are kids that we have confidence in, and they have to take good, open shots,” Bodensteiner added. “The thing we’re working on figuring out is, I don’t want to say being selective, but what are the right ones? Even when somebody packs it in and plays zone, we’re going to have to hit some, but we’ve got to take the right ones.”
W-SR hit a bevy of right shots Friday. Wilson posted nine points in the third quarter, including a 3-pointer and four free throws as Decorah pulled within three points as the game shifted to the final quarter.
“When they force us to shoot, we’re going to have to start knocking them down, and we did,” said Wilson, a senior guard, who led the Go-Hawks with 15 points.
Draper, who had just four points after the first 24 minutes of play, scored four in the fourth to help the Go-Hawks take a 45-35 lead. She finished with eight points on the night.
“When you see that Abbie’s covered by three people and you can’t get it to her, you’ve got to find another way to make it happen,” Wilson added. “Abbie will make room for me to go score, too. If she sees me going in, she’ll block another person so I can go score. It’s a team effort on that part.”
W-SR held Decorah’s (8-3, 5-2) leading scorers to 20 combined points. Bryar Duwe, who entered the game averaging 16.4 points per game, was held to just 13. Emma Nierengarten, who averaged 10.6 points per game coming into play, totaled only seven.
“Our team works as a defense, so we need to find a way to score,” said Wilson, “and that’s what we did.”
The win carried significant weight. The Go-Hawks now have control of their own destiny for the conference championship, even though they don’t spend a lot of time talking about it.
“(Coach Dave) Arns just put a big ’ol 6-0 up there for conference wins, so that’s a pretty good feeling,” Wilson said.
As in undefeated and atop the NEIC standings.
W-SR 48, DECORAH 36
Decorah …………………...... 13 7 13 3 – 36
Waverly-Shell Rock ……… 13 14 9 12 – 48
Decorah: O’Hara 5, Mount 2, Milburn 4, Duwe 13, Nierengarten 7, Franzen 0, Gossman 5.
W-SR: Moore 6, Behrends 7, Wilson 15, Draper 8, Smith 6, Aikey 0, Bodensteiner 0, Overmann 3, Eggena 3, Hansel 0.