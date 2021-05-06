Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

2021 W-SR boys soccer team

Members of the 2021 Waverly-Shell Rock High Shcool boys soccer team include, front row, from left to right: Jordan Bienemann, Carter Fecht, Jonathan Wessel, Andre Mohan, Jack Renn, Joe Britt, Brody Kuhse and Cole Lammers. Middle row: Head coach Derek Krebsbach, Donovan Wessel, Jared Downing, Payton Kipp, Ty Bell, Nick Langan, Derek Bienemann, Clayton Oswald and Kristian Larson. Back row: Coach Dave Smolikhagen, Ryan Kurtt, Simon Ott, Kyle Quibell, Lane Shears, Zack Haaland, Luke Ragsdale, Jeremie Podrier, Austin Dorman and coach Kain Eagle. Not pictured: Michael Tjebkes and Ethan Buss.

WAVERLY – Despite having twice as many shots on goal, Waverly-Shell Rock couldn’t capitalize enough during a 2-1 loss at Waterloo Columbus Catholic on Tuesday.

W-SR (5-6) outshot Columbus 22-11, including a 10-5 edge in shots on goal.

Go-Hawks senior forward Jeremie Poudrier scored the lone goal for his team. Junior forward Carter Fecht got the assist.

Senior Daniel Pranger and sophomore John Pranger scored for the Sailors (6-6).

“Columbus came to compete hard,” W-SR coach Derek Krebsbach said. “(They) won the majority of 50-50 balls.

“Our first touch was not there at all. Columbus got the best of us (Tuesday) night.”

W-SR hosts its home tournament beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday.

