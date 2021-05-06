WAVERLY – Despite having twice as many shots on goal, Waverly-Shell Rock couldn’t capitalize enough during a 2-1 loss at Waterloo Columbus Catholic on Tuesday.
W-SR (5-6) outshot Columbus 22-11, including a 10-5 edge in shots on goal.
Go-Hawks senior forward Jeremie Poudrier scored the lone goal for his team. Junior forward Carter Fecht got the assist.
Senior Daniel Pranger and sophomore John Pranger scored for the Sailors (6-6).
“Columbus came to compete hard,” W-SR coach Derek Krebsbach said. “(They) won the majority of 50-50 balls.
“Our first touch was not there at all. Columbus got the best of us (Tuesday) night.”
W-SR hosts its home tournament beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday.