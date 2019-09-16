There was a full moon out on Friday the 13th in the Waverly-Shell Rock homecoming game at Go-Hawk Stadium, and the ending could be filed among the oddities that could happen when those two phenomena converge.
With the Go-Hawks down by four with a chance to drive for a possible win, Ethan Flege’s pass to Tyler McNally was intercepted by Crestwood’s Austin Johnson. But with the opportunity to run out the clock, the Cadets gave it right back to W-SR on a loss on downs with less than a second remaining on the Crestwood 44.
However, Flege’s Hail Mary attempt never got out of his hand, as he slipped on the moist turf and was sacked to seal Crestwood’s 14-10 victory Friday night.
Go-Hawk coach Mark Hubbard gave the Cadets a lot of the credit in the game.
“Cresco’s a good team. We’re a good team,” Hubbard said afterwards. “We’ve got to do a better job of putting four quarters together.”
When looking at the final statistics, one would think that the Go-Hawks (1-2) could have won the game. They outgained the Cadets (2-1) with 180 yards of total offense to 119, with W-SR holding Crestwood to just 2 yards total offense in the second half. They also took the time-of-possession battle by a margin of nearly 27 minutes to 21 minutes.
However, the key to the game was a pair of touchdowns by Crestwood running back Reece Wilson. He scored both times from 8 yards out in the second quarter, and the Cadets were able to hold on for the win.
“We got behind a couple of times, and it was tight,” Hubbard said.
The first quarter was scoreless, as each team punted in each of their first three possessions. The Cadets opened the scoring on their first drive of the second period, going 67 yards on 12 plays that took 5:26 off the clock.
Starting quarterback Carter Henry had three big pass plays: 10 yards to Garret Ollendieck on a third-and-5 from their own 38, another between the two for 11 yards on third-and-4 from the Go-Hawk 46, and then a 22-yarder to Reid Wiley on fourth-and-6 from the W-SR 31 that set up first-and-goal from the 9. Wilson then carried it twice, once for a yard and then the 8-yard score with 5:12 left in the half for the initial 7-0 lead.
The Go-Hawks then went three-and-out on the ensuing possession, losing a yard, before a bad snap on a punt attempt forced W-SR to hand the ball back to Crestwood on their 13. The Cadets just needed two plays to score again, as Henry gained 5 on first down and Wilson took it the rest of the way for the TD and a 14-0 lead with 3:40 before the break.
Another bad snap on a punt following the Go-Hawks’ three-play possession allowed the Cadets to take the ball at the W-SR 18. Ollendieck, taking over at QB after Henry got injured, gained 5 yards, and then Wilson took the next two to gain the first-and-goal at the Go-Hawk 5, but then he fumbled on the next play, recovered by Brayden Wolf to parry the scoring threat with 1:20 left before intermission.
The Go-Hawks could only gain 9 yards in that possession before punting, and a bad snap for Crestwood on second-and-10 from the W-SR 43 ended the half.
After the teams traded punts to open the third quarter, the Go-Hawks finally amassed a scoring drive. After five straight runs, the first by Donovan Wessel, the next three by Jonathan Wessel and the fifth by Flege, the Go-Hawk signal caller connected with Cael White for a 19-yard gain to the Crestwood 17. Donovan Wessel then took the ball for 9 yards to the 8, and Jonathan Wessel set up first-and-goal from the 2 with a 6-yard scamper. Elijah Davis then put the Go-Hawks on the board with a 2-yard scoring dive to cut the margin to 14-7 with 3:34 to play in the third.
W-SR then forced a three-and-out for Crestwood and took the ball over at their own 42. They then went on a 17-play drive that straddled the quarter break. A key play in that possession was a 15-yard run by Jonathan Wessel that took the ball to the Cadet 21. Then on a fourth-and-3 from the 14, Jonathan Wessel got the needed yards for the first down on the 11. The Go-Hawks were only able to gain 1 more yard before Noah Jeppesen nailed a 27-yard field goal with 6:30 to play to make the score 14-10.
Hubbard was asked afterward why go for the field goal and not the touchdown.
“I knew we had a good kicker, and I knew we probably were going to need three (points) at some point,” he said, “and there was still enough time left. The defense was playing good, their quarterback was injured. Let’s get it back.”
On the next Cadet possession, a pass on second-and-9 from their own 36 fell incomplete from Ollendieck to Wiley, but the Go-Hawks were called for defensive pass interference, which put the ball on the W-SR 49. However, the defense held its ground to force a punt, which went out of bounds at the Go-Hawk 9 with 3:40 to go.
Hubbard said the PI call was what killed the momentum.
“They got a lot of field position on that,” he said. “That made it a four-down-territory thing, and otherwise, they’re punting to us.”
Flege then connected with McNally for 9 yards, and Payton Leonard ran for 2 to move the chains at their 20. However, Davis was tackled for a 3-yard loss, and then Flege’s pass to Davis went instead into the hands of Johnson at his 45 to turn the ball over with 2 minutes left.
The Cadets did what they needed to do initially, and that was to gain a first down while making the Go-Hawks exhaust their two remaining timeouts. Wilson gained 8 yards on the first play, and Ollendieck moved the sticks with a 4-yard scamper. He then got gains of 1 and 4 yards to force W-SR to call its last timeout with 1:23 remaining.
Trying to milk away the clock, Ollendieck knelt on the ball after a 6-yard loss with 43 seconds to play, but that made it fourth-and-11, meaning they had to find a way to burn 3 or 4 seconds after the snap, or else they give it back to W-SR with a short clock. Instead of taking a delay-of-game penalty with 3 seconds to go, Crestwood took a timeout with 3.6 left. On the play, Ollenedieck ran backwards to try to avoid the desperate Go-Hawk rushers before sliding at his own 40. The clock did show zeros, but the W-SR bench claimed there was a half-second remaining when the Cadet back-up QB hit the turf. The officials agreed and asked the clock operator to put 0.5 on the clock for one final play.
In that play, the Go-Hawks sent receivers on a fly pattern toward the endzone, while the Cadets rushed only four. However, Flege slipped, which allowed Treyton Burnikel to record the sack to end the game.
Hubbard said there were a variety of things that the Go-Hawks will need to improve on, but Crestwood played a good game.
“Hats’ off the opponent, they did some good things too,” he said. “I think our kids are good kids. They work hard, do things they were supposed to do. We’re just (needing) a few things here or there that we’ve got to clean it up.”
For the game, the Go-Hawks gained 15 first downs to Crestwood’s 10 while amassing 124 rushing yards and 56 passing yards, compared to the Cadets’ 70 on the run and 49 on the pass. Jonathan Wessel led everyone on the ground with 75 yards on 15 carries, while Donovan Wessel added 68 on 11 runs. Leonard had 18 on eight totes.
Flege was 4-for-18 passing for 56 yards and one interception. McNally grabbed three balls for 37 yards, while White had one for 19.
Meanwhile, Wilson had 17 carries for 55 yards and two scores, Henry ran nine times for 34 yards and was 3-7 passing for 43 yards. Ollendieck had 14 rushing yards on six runs, two catches for 21 yards, and was 1-5 throwing for 6 yards. Wiley had a 22-yard reception, and Treyton Burnikel had a 6-yard grab.
On defense, Leonard led the way with six total tackles, including four solo stops, while Wolf had five total with four solo, half a sack, 1.5 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery. Jentry Staack had four total tackles with two solos and a half sack and half a TFL.
The Cadet defense was led by Bryer Thompson with 6.5 total tackles, including four solo and a tackle for loss. Kade Munkel had 5.5 total tackles, five solo and a TFL, while Ollendieck had five total stops with two by himself and a half for loss.
Next week, the Go-Hawks head up to New Hampton (1-2), who lost on Friday at Waukon, 38-6. This will be the final pre-district game on the schedule before W-SR heads to Decorah on Sept. 27 to start Class 3A District 3 play.
Hubbel said the Go-Hawks need to work on taking care of the football and put drives together.
“Defensively, we had a great second half,” he said. “I think, really, it’s a combination of those things.”