The Waverly-Shell Rock football team gave a valiant second-half effort against visiting Crestwood during homecoming on Friday night, but the rally fell short.
Two second-quarter touchdowns by Reece Wilson held up for the Cadets, but an Elijah Davis touchdown and a Noah Jeppesen field goal pulled the Go-Hawks within four. However, an interception killed W-SR's comeback to give Crestwood a 14-10 victory.
The first quarter was scoreless, as the teams traded losses on downs and punts until Wilson scored from 8 yards out to break the ice with 5 minutes, 12 seconds before intermission to put the Cadets (2-1) up, 7-0.
W-SR (1-2) went three-and-out, and then a snap to punter Cael White went awry, forcing him to run the ball to his own 13. Crestwood took advantage of the miscue just two plays later with another Wilson 8-yard rush to go up 14-0 with 3:40 until the break.
The Cadets had another short field on another bad punt snap. This time, though, Wilson coughed up the football on the Go-Hawk 5, recovered by Issac Britt. However, W-SR only advanced the ball out to their 15 before giving it back on a punt.
On the Go-Hawks' second possession of the third quarter, they amassed a 10-play, 61-yard drive, capped by Davis' 3-yard dive to get the home team on the board, 14-7, with 3:34 left in the penultimate quarter.
After forcing the Cadets three-and-out, W-SR had a drive that went 17 plays and straddled the quarter break before Jeppesen made a 26-yard field goal to narrow the gap to 14-10 with 6:30 to play.
Crestwood was later given a first down on second-and-9 from their own 26, when the back judge ruled that a W-SR defensive back ran over Tyler McNally on a pass play, putting the ball on the Go-Hawk 49. The home defense held serve after that, getting the ball on their own 9 with 3:40 to go.
On the ensuing possession, Ethan Flege found Tyler McNally for 9 yards, and Payton Leonard got the first down on a 2-yard run. However, Davis los three yards, and Flege's pass to McNally was picked off by Austin Johnson to kill the drive.
Crestwood tried to run out the clock, but on a fourth-and-10 from the 44 with 3.6 seconds left, Andy Roose tried to run away from the Go-Hawk defense while losing 16 yards. He slid on his own 40 with approximately 0.5 second remaining. However, Flege couldn't get the Hail Mary pass off to end the game.
