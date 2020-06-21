After a dominant pitching performance to open the season following a long layoff due to COVID-19, the Waverly-Shell Rock softball team dropped their next two contests to close out the first week with a 1-2 record.
The Go-Hawks fell to Decorah on Wednesday, 14-0 in four innings, on the road, behind a seven-run third inning, and then late defensive lapses resulted in Crestwood taking a 7-0 victory at W-SR High School on Friday.
Following the contest at home, Go-Hawk head coach Heather Zajicek thought that her squad played better in the latter match-up in the beginning.
“I was happy with our first couple innings’ performances,” Zajicek said. “Then we, again, had those defensive miscues and walks and errors. They’re going to kill you on the defensive side when you don’t put up runs to match it.
“I certainly thought we came out better than we did on Wednesday night, so I’m proud of the girls for that effort, and they put some pressure on us defensively, and we got out of those early innings. That’s really good to see.”
In the Wednesday night contest, the Vikings scored in each of the first four innings, notching two in the first and second innings, seven in the third and three in the fourth. Pitcher Avery Shelton then kept the Go-Hawks at bay, as she struck out six, walked only two, hit one batter and allowed two hits in four innings, according to Varsity Bound’s Iowa site, which replaced QuikStats earlier this year. W-SR’s statistics were not immediately uploaded.
In Friday’s game, each team could not scratch a run onto the scoreboard for the first three innings. W-SR hurler Marley Hagarty had walked two and struck out three in that stretch, allowing one other baserunner on an error. Meanwhile, Crestwood’s Laken Lienhard retired all nine batters she faced in those innings, fanning five.
The Cadets were then able to take advantage of Go-Hawk mistakes in the fourth. After a lead-off walk for Cadet catcher Kryslynn Ruppert, Emily Voyna looped a single into right. A wild pitch moved up bot she and Ruppert’s courtesy runner, Quinna Ollendieck.
The next batter, Paetyn Blockhus, laid down a safety squeeze attempt, but Go-Hawk third baseman Maya Willey was able to cut down Ollendieck at the plate. Voyna took third, and Blockhus scampered to second on the play. Then Keelee Andera also bunted in approximately the same place, and Willey threw the ball to catcher Lindsey Miller to keep Voyna from scoring, but that play loaded the bases with one out.
After a strikeout, Lexi Hoppe hit a dribbler that eluded three Go-Hawks for an RBI infield single to score Voyna. Leinhard then walked to bring home Blockhus to make the score 2-0.
In the fifth, Ruppert walked with one out, and then Voyna blooped the ball just out of reach of left fielder Jorie Lee for a single. Blockhus then hit another infield single to load the bases. After a strikeout, Kailyn Erickson smacked a single to left to score Ollendieck, again running for Ruppert, and Voyna to push the margin to 4-0.
In the sixth, Lienhard led off with a walk, stole second and was bunted over to third by Olivia Ollendieck. After a Kyleigh Foster walk, Ruppert brought home her battery-mate with a single to left-center, which also put Foster on third. Voyna home Foster with a single to right. Blockhuis then drove in courtesy runner Quinna Ollendieck with a groundout to first baseman Haley Eckerman. After a walk, Erickson’s grounder to Hagarty ended the inning, when Voyna was tagged out at the plate, keeping the score at 7-0 after 5½.
Eckerman tried to spark a two-out rally with a double into the left-center gap, but that was snuffed out with a strikeout. Both teams went down in order in the seventh as the rain started to fall.
Lienhard got the victory in the circle with a complete game, 13 strikeouts, no walks, two hits — one each by Hagarty, a single fourth, and Eckerman — an no runs. Hagarty sat down six Cadets while walking eight, allowing seven hits and seven earned runs.
Zajicek said that Hagarty bounced back from her Wednesday performance.
“She had a few walks, but some of those were intentional on our part to the lead-off batter there, so she did a great job of executing that,” Zajicek said. “The other ones, she just wasn’t as sharp as she was earlier in the week.”
She added that Eckerman’s double was a good sign.
“She just dug in and roped a ball to the gap, so that was great to see,” Zajicek said.
She also commended Willey for having a hard-hit ball to right that was tracked down by Erickson before it could fall for a hit to lead-off the bottom of the fifth.
“She had a good day the other day at the lower level, so it’s good to see her do some good things here at the varsity level,” Zajicek said.
The Go-Hawks have three more contests this week. They started with a road game at Charles City Monday night. Then on Wednesday, they will host Class 5A rival Cedar Falls in a non-conference game, and then host Waukon on Friday. All three are JV-varsity twinbills.
“It’s a nice week for us,” Zajicek said. “It’s kind of nice to play every other day, get those practices in and continue to work on things as we get going.
“Right now, we’re a fourth of the way through the season,” she added with a chuckle in realization of the shortened slate due to the coronavirus.