DES MOINES – All spring, Waverly-Shell Rock has leaned on a heavy, rugged, defensive-minded style of play that feeds a swift transition into a lethal offensive attack.
More often than not, particularly during the stretch-run of the regular season and into the postseason, W-SR has flexed its muscles to wear down opponents. The scheme paid dividends. W-SR rode an eight-match win streak – a stretch in which it outscored opponents 38-1 – into the Class 2A Iowa High School Athletic Association state tournament.
A flashy, dazzling offense was substituted with grit and sweat, along with some quality scoring threads up top. No matter their opponent, the Go-Hawks like the odds with the formation they put on display. Against a club similar in style and play, W-SR rolled the dice. It appeared to pay off. Physical play early would grind its opponent down, creating odd-man rushes and scoring opportunities abound.
Dallas Center-Grimes matched W-SR’s physicality, won a majority of 50-50 balls and struck at the most opportune time – a free kick from 25 yards out – and came away with a 1-0 win during a quarterfinal match Tuesday at James W. Cownie Soccer Park.
“We weren’t able to get our shots on frame,” W-SR coach Derek Krebsbach said. “DC-G was a hard team to break down. They had good shape. They had a similar formation to us and a similar system. We couldn’t get that many shots on frame. It was a little too easy for their keeper.”
The Go-Hawks (13-7) had more shots than they could count, more chances to not only score but grab momentum and keep it. First, they withstood an early push. Dallas Center-Grimes sophomore Konnor May, and juniors Jacob Ewers and junior Kendall Bickford buzzed around the offensive third for much of the first half. Ewers ripped a shot from 20 yards out, but it zoomed above the crossbar in the 13th minute. Bickford saw an open lane and whipped a 15-yard shot that was gobbled up by W-SR senior goalkeeper Clayton Oswald in the 14th. In the 28th, Oswald hesitated on a challenge, then tripped and scrambled to get back into position with a Dallas Center-Grimes forward barreling in toward the goal. With an open net, it looked like Dallas Center-Grimes was going to score first. But W-SR senior defender Donovan Wessel, out of nowhere, emerged from the middle of the box, swooped in and denied a shot to keep the match scoreless.
Finally able to catch their breath, the Go-Hawks flew north, upfield. Senior Ty Bell received a pass from senior Payton Kipp, and Bell was 1-v-1 with Dallas Center-Grimes junior keeper Austin Meggers. Nearing the box, Bell unleashed a shot that sailed over the top-left corner of the net.
After clearing two Dallas Center-Grimes corner kicks in the waning minutes of the first half, W-SR had another prime look. Senior striker Jeremie Poudrier dribbled inside the 18 and before he could get a shot off, his right cleat unraveled, causing him to fall to the turf in frustration.
“It was just one of those games where all of the momentum is going and when you get that one shot, it’s either that shot or it’s the game,” Bell said.
W-SR had five shots, including two on goal, in the first half. Despite not scoring a goal, it didn’t yield one either, which was a positive considering Dallas Center-Grimes had three players with 15 or more goals during the regular season.
The Mustangs struck first on a set play in the second half.
After the Go-Hawks were whistled for a foul, the Mustangs lined up for a free kick from 25 yards out. The Go-Hawks formed a wall in front of Oswald, who was shielded from the ball. Bickford dropped back for the kick and booted a bending shot under the wall and past Oswald for a 1-0 lead in the 54th minute.
“We jumped higher than we should’ve,” said Oswald, who never saw the shot until it was too late. “It was a great ball. You usually don’t see that, but they gave it a try and it worked out for them.”
Along with the free kick, Dallas Center-Grimes also had five corner kicks – quality chances to score.
“Set pieces win and lose games,” Krebsbach said. “They capitalized on it.”
Down a goal with time winding down, the Go-Hawks pressed, lifting every 50-50 ball into the offensive third to generate a rush. Senior Jared Downing’s shot in the 60th minute was punched away by Meggers.
W-SR had a few more chances to get the equalizer, but Dallas Center-Grimes swarmed the defensive third and cleared every free ball it could.
“A lot of it’s just that grit,” said Dallas Center-Grimes coach Collin Lane, whose squad had not faced off against a club as physical as W-SR all season. “It’s that hard work that these boys dig in and they find. We’re a young team, we’re a relatively small team. They’re old, they’re very physical, they’re very athletic. You never know how you’re going to fare up until you actually play that.
“Our defense has been the core of our team ever since the beginning (of the season), and I can’t give enough credit to our backs – our two center backs, our two outside backs – for hanging in there for 80 minutes, because it takes 80 minutes against an athletic team like (W-SR).”
The Go-Hawks liked their chances prior to kickoff. They knew it would take an exhausting, extensive effort to advance. They pushed the Mustangs around and had plenty of opportunities to score.
Dallas Center-Grimes pushed back, scored and continued to push back.
“We were expecting big competition, and we were hoping their doorway wouldn’t open,” Bell said. “Obviously, it went their way.”
DALLAS CENTER-GRIMES 1, W-SR 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Goals: DC-G, Bickford, (unassisted), 54th.
Shots: W-SR 11, DC-G 16. Shots on goal: W-SR 3, DC-G 10. Saves: W-SR 9 (Oswald 8, D. Wessel 1), DC-G 2 (Meggers).
Corner kicks: W-SR 0, DC-G 5. Offsides: W-SR 2, DC-G 2. Fouls: W-SR 11, DC-G 8. Yellow cards: W-SR 1 (Ott, 71st), DC-G 1 (Ewers, 77th). Red cards: W-SR 1 (J. Wessel, 80th).