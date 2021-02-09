Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WAVERLY – A slow start put Waverly-Shell Rock in a hole it was never able to dig out of during a 48-45 loss to Northeast Iowa Conference rival Decorah on Friday.

The Vikings led 11-2 after the first quarter and 20-15 at halftime. The Go-Hawks took a two-point lead, 32-30, into the fourth quarter.

“Another close game, another tough loss,” W-SR coach Nate Steege said. “We battled our way back into the game after getting off to a poor start, but were unable to finish. We certainly didn’t catch many breaks, but we also made too many mistakes to win a game of that nature.

“I have a lot of faith in this team, and I can promise you we will continue to do whatever we need to do to try and find a way to win these close games.

Junior Keaton Farmer led the Go-Hawks (9-8, 6-4 NEIC) with 13 points, while senior Caleb Burks posted 10.

Charles Robinson led Decorah with 18 points.

The Go-Hawks travel to Oelwein at 7:30 p.m. today.

DECORAH 48, W-SR 45

Decorah ... 11 9 10 18 – 48

W-SR ....... 2 13 17 13 – 45

Decorah: Duwe 7, Pipho 7, Robinson 15, Bockman 10, Wemark 3, McCain 4, O’Hara 2.

W-SR: Farmer 13, Davis 0, Marsh 7, Hansen 9, Kruse 2, Newsom 4, Burks 10.

