WAVERLY – The bumpy patch Waverly-Shell Rock has played through over the last couple weeks continued to widen Tuesday night.
Led by Kyle Kelley, West Delaware came away with a 55-46 win at Go-Hawk Gymnasium.
Kelley led all scorers with 35 points. He was 10 of 21 from the floor, 3 of 7 from beyond the arc and 12 of 13 from the free-throw line.
W-SR (7-5) trailed 19-15 after the first quarter but rallied to tie the game 25-25 at halftime. Following a back and forth third quarter, W-SR was outscored 16-6 in the fourth quarter, which allowed West Delaware to pull away.
“It’s pretty obvious that this team is struggling to find its identity right now,” Go-Hawks coach Nate Steege said. “We’re in a slump, we’re not shooting it well and we’re not consistent on the defensive end. We show growth in certain areas, but at the same time we take steps backwards in other areas.
“We certainly don’t need to be perfect, but we need to be consistent, and we aren’t right now. We all need to get better if we are going to turn this around, coaches and players, and I believe that we will.”
W-SR sophomore Asa Newsom scored a team-high 14 points on 6 of 15 shooting and added five rebounds, two assists and two steals. Junior Keaton Farmer posted 11 points, four rebounds and two steals. Senior Caleb Burks ended with nine points, 11 rebounds and three assists. Junior Hogan Hansen totaled eight points and six rebounds.
The Go-Hawks shot just 33.9% and committed 15 turnovers.
W-SR resumes Northeast Iowa Conference play at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Waukon.
WEST DELAWARE 55, W-SR 46
West Delaware ......... 19 6 14 16 – 55
Waverly-Shell Rock ... 15 19 15 6 – 46
West Delaware: DeMoss 8, Kelley 35, Smith 0, L. Woellert 5, J. Woellert 0, Loecke 2, Salow 0, Wellman 0, Kehrli 1, Krogmann 4.
W-SR: Farmer 11, Ramker 0, Davis 0, Marsh 2, Hansen 8, Kruse 0, Luck 2, Newsom 14, Burks 9.