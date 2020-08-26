WAVERLY – Mark Hubbard wasn’t sure if this week, the first of the regular season for Waverly-Shell Rock, would even come to fruition. Not with the COVID-19 pandemic still gripping the country and much of the world.
But he remained optimistic. Especially after watching the Go-Hawks have successful and uninterrupted baseball and softball seasons earlier in the summer.
“I’d be lying if I said that us getting to play football has (not) been a treat because when the Big 10’s not playing football, you do kind of wonder when and if your opportunity will come,” Hubbard said before practice Tuesday afternoon.
“We just take it a day at a time and try to get better every single day, but really cherish the time we get together out here, maybe more than any other season we’ve ever done this.”
W-SR officially kicks off the 2020 season at 7:30 p.m. Friday against visiting Crestwood. It’s an important game for the Go-Hawks, who look to build off a 3-6 campaign in 2019. It’s also important because the truncated regular season is only seven weeks long, rather than the usual nine, and every team qualifies for the postseason tournament.
The Cadets not only are a familiar opponent, but former W-SR standout Justin Denner, who played for Hubbard in 2007, serves as the visitors’ defensive coordinator.
“He was a hard-nosed kid then, and now he’s got a family of his own and does a great job,” Hubbard said of Denner. “They’ll be ready. Typically, they’re in some kind of a four(-man) front, but he will game plan for us the best he can, and so we have to be ready for a variety of looks from him.
“They’re always physical. One of the most physical teams we play all year is Crestwood, and then he brings an added element to them from a game-planning standout.”
Perhaps the most important name on Crestwood’s roster is Carter Henry, a true dual-threat quarterback and “one of the best athletes in this part of the state,” Hubbard said.
At 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, Henry gained 282 yards on 56 carries and threw for 315 yards in nearly three games before suffering a season-ending injury as a junior in 2019. Henry’s size, speed and quickness make it tough to completely contain him from a defensive standpoint, Hubbard said. Also making it tough on opposing defenses is the fact that Henry not only will throw it, but he’ll line up under center and operate out of the I-formation, too.
Henry also has talented receivers on the other end. Among those are 6-3 Austin Johnson and 6-4 Reid Wiley. Six-2 tight end Carter Johnson also poses a threat as well. The Cadets didn’t pass it much last season, but Austin Johnson did come down with four catches for 81 yards, while Wiley hauled in eight receptions for a team-best 213 yards. Treyton Burnikel led the team with 12 catches for 130 yards.
“That’s probably the tallest task in all of football is dual-threat quarterbacks because they have the ability to do both,” the coach said. “Even when you have somebody accounted for them, they have the ability to make plays.
“Our plan is to try to make them one-dimensional, win the field position game so they’re in tough yardage downs and so they’re not out towards midfield where they’ll have four-down series. And he’s going to make some plays. A kid like that’s not going to not make plays. We have to just try to limit those big plays. We have to try and control the ball when we’re on offense and not let him get into a rhythm.”
On the flip side, the Go-Hawks boast a deep backfield that features sophomores Asa Newsom and McCrae Hagarty, junior Ryan Folkerts and senior quarterback Brady Ramker. Hagarty rushed for more than 400 yards and three touchdowns last season. Donovan and Jonathan Wessell, among others, also will be involved in the ground attack for W-SR.
“We feel really good about those guys,” Hubbard said. “We feel like this backfield has a chance to be a special one.”
One Hubbard hopes can wear down the Cadets on Friday.