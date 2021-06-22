A roster flush with inexperience and ripe with a dusting of veteran leadership has labored through the many ebbs and enjoyed the short flows of the 2021 season.
Waverly-Shell Rock was riding a three-game losing streak (ebb) before sweeping a doubleheader against Sumner-Fredericksburg on June 15 (flow). Two days later, W-SR was outscored by a combined 19-3 in a pair of losses to Northeast Iowa Conference rival Decorah (ebb).
Friday’s forecast was accurate: Humidity galore with temperatures in the mid- to-upper 90s. Through the mugginess of the afternoon, the Go-Hawks took batting practice on their home field, just a few feet behind W-SR High School. Music blared through two speakers hanging just below the press box behind home plate.
After two rough games the night before, the Go-Hawks were upbeat. Senior battery mates Marley Hagarty and Lindsey Miller spent a significant amount of time working on pitch location in the bullpen, while other teammates shagged fly balls in the outfield. Others, perhaps looking to break out of a funk at the plate, took more swings than normal.
A different vibe was both shared and felt throughout the softball diamond. Friday offered a reprieve for the Go-Hawks. A chance to gain steam entering a rare weekend off. An opportunity to add another flow to their season.
They didn’t hesitate.
Hagarty led the way in the circle, and Miller and the rest of the Go-Hawks backed their starting pitcher in a big way during an 8-1 win over visiting Wapsie Valley.
“We talked a lot (Thursday) night about how our mindset needs to shift a little bit,” Go-Hawks coach Heather Zajicek said. “We’ve been struggling with that the last two weeks of, you know, the up and down, the roller coaster and with a young squad, that sometimes happens. Anyone can look at the roster and know we’re playing either seniors or freshmen. At times, our youth does show and they’ve really been working to find that consistency.”
Hagarty couldn’t have been more consistent Friday. The left-handed hurler was sharp early and often. She spotted her outside fastball time and again, and it resulted in swings and misses. Hagarty, who pitched a complete game, struck out two Wapsie Valley hitters in five of her seven innings. She finished with 10 on the night.
“It was fun,” said Hagarty, who allowed one earned run off two hits and walked three. “It’s easier to have fun.”
Indeed.
Hagarty racked up six strikeouts through three innings, and the Warriors (4-14) didn’t hit the ball out of the infield. Hagarty worked around an infield single and a walk by striking out Wapsie Valley incoming freshman Hailey Wehling to end the second.
“She killed it,” Miller said of Hagarty’s performance. “She did awesome. We struggled sometimes, but we worked it out.”
W-SR’s (8-13) offense came to life in the home half of the second. RBI singles from junior right fielder Jenna Willey and Miller handed Hagarty a 2-0 cushion to work with.
The Go-Hawks’ pitcher kept humming strikes. She struck out two in the third and needed 11 pitches to do so.
Wapsie Valley cut the deficit in half in the fourth. Senior first baseman Courtney Schmitz planted a single in center field – the first ball of the night to reach the outfield for the visitors – to lead off the frame. Incoming freshman Peyton Curley lashed a base hit to right and classmate Natalie Gray grounded into a fielder’s choice that took long enough to play out for Schmitz to score.
Warriors junior starting pitcher Ellie Neil fed off her teammates’ momentum at the plate and fanned two during a perfect fourth inning.
Trouble brewed in the fifth. Miller provided the thunder.
During her three years of varsity softball, Miller had 190 at-bats. Not one of them ended with her touching home plate. With one out, Miller turned on an inside fastball and crushed a solo home run to deep left field – the first homer of her career – to ignite a six-run fifth inning and break open the game for good.
“It felt amazing,” she said. “I’ve always wanted to hit one. I was not at all (expecting that pitch). Inside (is) not really my pitch, and it just worked out that time.”
Two hitters later, freshman Maya Willey blasted a 1-2 pitch over the left-field fence for a solo homer – her second of the season. After an RBI double from sophomore Mary Carolus, freshman pinch-hitter Addison Harn, the ninth Go-Hawk to come to the plate, laced a two-run single to center to make it 8-1. The Go-Hawks scored six runs off seven hits, three of those went for extra bases. It was the type of inning they have yearned for, but have struggled to piece together offensively and avoid giving up defensively.
The big inning was the finishing touch to a game they said they had to have. They hope it will spark momentum and confidence as the summer continues.
“I would say within the last eight days, we’ve been really barreling up the ball a whole heck of a lot better than what we were doing early in the year,” Zajicek said. “That’s good to see as we continue down the road and certainly doesn’t get any easier number of games wise during the week and just as we finish is where we want to be peaking, so it’s great to see that. That confidence in themselves coming up to bat is really starting to shift.”
W-SR 8, WAPSIE VALLEY 1
Wapsie Valley …………. 000 100 0 – 1 3 2
Waverly-Shell Rock …. 020 060 X – 8 11 1
Wapsie Valley pitching: Neil, Hammitt (4) and Barnes. W-SR pitching: Hagarty and Miller.
W: Hagarty. L: Neil.
2B: W-SR 1 (Carolus).
HR: W-SR 2 (Miller, M. Willey).
W-SR drops pair to Vikings
Waverly-Shell Rock dropped both games of a doubleheader to visiting Decorah on Thursday.
Following a weather delay, the Go-Hawks lost the first game, 6-2, and the second, 13-1, to their Northeast Iowa Conference rivals.
Senior left fielder Kelsey Wheeler went 1 for 2 with an RBI double in the first game for the Go-Hawks. Sophomore Mary Carolus also drove in a run. Senior Marley Hagarty, freshman Maya Willey and junior Jenna Willey also picked up hits.
Hagarty started in the circle and pitched all seven innings. She yielded six runs off seven hits, walked five and struck out eight.
W-SR was held to just three hits in the second game.
Senior Lindsey MIller, Maya Willey and Wheeler had one hit apiece.
Maya Willey, freshman Sally Gade, senior Grace Mraz and freshman Kiyrah Karstens pitched for W-SR.