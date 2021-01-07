WAVERLY – Keaton Farmer started the scoring with a 3-point field goal on the first play of the game, and Waverly-Shell Rock took flight during a 91-32 win over Oelwein on Tuesday.
Farmer posted 16 points on the night and was 4 of 5 from beyond the arc for the Go-Hawks (7-1 overall, 5-0 Northeast Iowa Conference). Farmer also came down with three rebounds, recorded two assists and grabbed two steals.
W-SR senior Caleb Burks registered a team-high 24 points on 10 of 16 shooting. Burks added seven boards, including four on the defensive end of the court, as well as four assists and one block.
Go-Hawks sophomore Asa Newsom finished with 10 points and turned in three assists. In all, 14 Go-Hawks scored.
W-SR led 28-12 after the first quarter and carried a 51-20 at halftime. The home team shot 59.6% from the field and 47.1% from 3-point range. W-SR also dominated the paint with 52 points.
“I was really proud of our guys and the way we responded (Tuesday night),” Go-Hawks head coach Nate Steege said. “We very easily could have felt sorry for ourselves and hung our heads after a tough loss Monday night at Clear Lake, but we didn’t. We came out and played with a lot of energy and got off to a great start. I thought our effort was consistent all night, we were good defensively and got the offense rolling.
“All 16 guys got significant playing time, and I thought every kid did a great job executing the things that are most important to us.
“This was a great team win for us, and we look forward to another opportunity (tonight) against Mason City.”
W-SR 91, OELWEIN 32
Oelwein ... 12 8 9 3 – 32
W-SR ....... 28 23 27 13 – 91
Oelwein: Sauser 2, King 14, Jeanes 6, Logan 0, Gearhart 0, Tripp 0, Sullivan 0, Hamilton 10, Studebaker 0, Steinlage 0, Reising 0, Sperfslage 0.
W-SR: Farmer 16, Halverson 1, Ramker 3, Davis 3, Marsh 3, Hansen 6, Lord 0, Kelderman 3, Kruse 7, Luck 6, Reyerson 4, Newsom 10, DeBower 0, Burks 24, Armstrong 2, Carpenter 3.