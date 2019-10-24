It’s been a tough season for Waverly-Shell Rock football, owner of an unusual 2-6 record.
With just one regular season game remaining, one might ascertain there’s not much to play for. A playoff berth was out of the picture weeks ago.
That’d be a foolish notion though, because this Friday, the Go-Hawks head to Charles City (2-6) for a rivalry showdown.
According to head coach Mark Hubbard, it’s a game where the records of each team aren’t all that important.
“They don’t matter at all,” the coach said. “You can go back and check this, but Waverly and Charles City have been playing football against one another for probably somewhere between 50 and 75 years. So when you play a school that many times over that many years, a rivalry is born.”
As big a rivalry as it might be, it frankly hasn’t been all that contentious over the past decade.
W-SR has won each of its last nine games against the Comets. The Go-Hawks’ average margin of victory over that stretch is about 28 points, and the only time Charles City finished within one score of W-SR was in 2014, when the Go-Hawks won 14-12.
So, it’s been skewed quite heavily toward Waverly-Shell Rock as of late. But one factor that needs to be considered is that W-SR has typically been a powerhouse in recent memory, while Charles City has been the opposite.
From 2010 to 2018, W-SR averaged 7.2 wins per season, and the Comets averaged just 2.7. So, it makes sense that the Go-Hawks beat up on their rival.
But things are different this year. W-SR has joined Charles City at the bottom of the barrel: the Comets are last in Class 3A District 3 with an 0-4 record, and the Go-Hawks are second-to-last at 1-3.
“Every time we go out, you have a chance to make a memory,” Hubbard said. “It’d be a great way to finish this season and a great way for our seniors to go out. But Charles City’s not going to lay down. They’re going to give it to you.
“I think both schools are searching for that next W. We’re definitely not overlooking them.”
Charles City poses a unique challenge for W-SR, as it runs the flexbone offense, which consists of an under-center quarterback running the option with a fullback behind him and two slotbacks behind the line of scrimmage on either side of the offensive line.
(Had to look that one up!)
“It’s the first real option football team we’ve seen all year,” Hubbard said. “They played three different quarterbacks last week (a 47-7 loss to West Delaware), so it’s hard to know exactly which quarterback you’re going to see. They returned a 1,000 yard rusher at their fullback (Trever Heitz). So it’s a very efficient offense when they get it going.”
The three quarterbacks Charles City plays are Alec Staudt, Marcus Cranshaw and Ian Collins. All three are threats to run the ball, but most of the team’s rushing attempts have gone to Heitz, who has 652 rushing yards on 146 attempts this season.
The Comets don’t pass the ball often, but when they do, it’s usually Staudt who throws it — though he’s completed just 19 of 43 pass attempts for 223 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.
This Friday’s matchup comes a week after W-SR faced Independence quarterback Logan Schmitt, who has over 1,100 rushing yards this season.
When asked whether having played against Schmitt will help the team’s preparation for Charles City, Hubbard noted there’s a big difference between the two: Schmitt works from the shotgun, while the Comets’ quarterbacks work from under center.
However diverse Charles City’s offense might be, it simply hasn’t been that effective. The team has posted just 16.3 points per game this season and hasn’t scored more than 7 points in any of the past three games.
A Go-Hawks’ defense that’s been solid all year shouldn’t have much trouble with the Comets’ offense.
“You try and take away their three best run plays and three best pass plays,” Hubbard said. “Offensively, I think you just try to own the line of scrimmage and make first downs.”
After what he said might have been the Go-Hawks’ best performance last Friday, Hubbard said the team should have some confidence heading into their final game.
“I’m excited to see us take another step,” Hubbard said.