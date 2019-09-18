When Waverly-Shell Rock football began its season with an 18-7 road win at North Fayette Valley back on Aug. 30, it looked like the potential beginnings of a special season.
But rarely do things go according to plan.
The Go-Hawks experienced a rough trip home, suffering a diffusing 35-6 loss to Clear Lake and a 14-10 defeat to Crestwood in back-to-back weeks.
Despite his team falling below .500, head coach Mark Hubbard has maintained a steady course as W-SR (1-2) heads back on the road to face Class 2A New Hampton (1-2) on Friday night.
“Our battle cry this season was ‘raise the standards’,” Hubbard said Tuesday. “Everybody thinks it’s a win-loss thing, but it’s really about how you live your life and do all the little things in between. Make sure you’re doing the right things in the classroom, raising your standards on the weekend, raising your standard obviously in practice.”
So for the Go-Hawks, success comes in the process, not necessarily in the win-loss columns. On the other hand, the team has a game to prepare for, and you don’t have to look far to find out which player W-SR is focusing on.
Of New Hampton’s (1-2) eight touchdowns scored on the year, the 6-foot-2 junior Carter Ferrie has accounted for five, all coming on the ground. Ferrie has already rushed the ball 69 times for 285 yards — that’s well over 20 carries a game. Oh, and he also plays middle linebacker.
It’s no secret where the ball will be going when W-SR is on defense.
“They’ve got a tremendous back in Ferrie,” Hubbard said. “They’ve suffered some adversity — their quarterback was injured a week ago. But they’re tough. I would say their ability to run the football has been a strength of theirs. They lull you to sleep on the play-action, and defensively they just fly to the football.”
The Go-Hawks’ plan of attack? Fight fire with fire. W-SR has a strong running game of its own, and Hubbard plans to use it at New Hampton.
It starts with Jonathan Wessel, who has 295 yards on 58 carries — good for 5.1 yards per carry through three games. Wessel also has two touchdowns.
But it doesn’t end with him. Expect Donovan Wessel to lighten some of his twin brother’s load; Donovan has an efficient 157 yards on 26 carries.
“They’re similar in a lot of ways,” Hubbard said. “They’re able to play off each other’s strengths. The biggest thing to tell you about Don and Jon is they show up to work everyday and they’re just extremely coachable and fun to coach.”
Hubbard also said Payton Leonard and Caden Langreck will get touches as well.
The Go-Hawks may need their running game to show up if they want to win, as the passing game has struggled to begin the season. Senior Ethan Flege has completed just nine of his 40 pass attempts thus far and has one interception to no touchdowns.
However, Flege does have a rushing touchdown, and Hubbard is seeing progress from the 6-foot-2 quarterback.
“Ethan just gets better and better every time out,” Hubbard said. “We’re looking for him to continue to progress. He’s getting more and more comfortable, and that just comes from experience.”
Experience is something the Go-Hawks will look to lean on as they try to push their road record to 2-0 and even their season record to .500 on Friday.