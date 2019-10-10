The air surrounding the Waverly-Shell Rock football team might just be a little bit lighter this week. A little more upbeat, more chipper.
Because for the first time in over a month, the Go-Hawks are coming off a win — a 15-8 victory over West Delaware last Friday which snapped a four-game losing streak.
As W-SR prepares to face a tough Waterloo East team on the road Friday, it can look to the previous game and see lots of positives instead of negatives.
“I think it’s a little different,” W-SR head coach Mark Hubbard said Tuesday. “It’s probably a little less stressful than what it has been for the last month. It’s a great reminder that, really, most of our games have come down to the fourth quarter. I think the biggest difference against West Delaware is that we were able to make a few more plays than in previous weeks. That showed on the scoreboard.”
He’s right. While big plays doomed the Go-Hawks in their 30-7 loss at Decorah on Sept. 27, they were the difference in their win over West Delaware last Friday.
A creative halfback pass from Payton Leonard to Cael White and a 47-yard touchdown run from McCrae Hagarty were the kind of result-swinging plays W-SR has been lacking this season.
But now that the Go-Hawks have found success, it’s all about replicating it.
It won’t be easy. While Waterloo East has the same season record (2-4) and district record (1-1) as the Go-Hawks, the Trojans are a formidable team and will be a sizable challenge for W-SR.
“(They’re) extremely explosive, extremely talented,” Hubbard said. “They have maybe one of the best quarterbacks (senior Dylan Reyes) in the district. We’re playing on their home turf. It's a turf stadium, so it’ll be a fast track. They’re extremely talented, they always are.”
The Trojans are coming off a 35-14 loss to district opponent Independence, a 6-0 team ranked sixth in Class 3A in the latest Associated Press rankings.
Before last week’s loss, Waterloo East strangely won back-to-back games that ended in the exact same score (41-13 at Newton on Sept. 20; 41-13 at Charles City on Sept. 27).
The Trojans will present a dynamic offense that’s unique in the high school football landscape.
It’s led by Reyes, who has thrown for 1,187 yards and seven touchdowns this season. Reyes has averaged a staggering 27.5 pass attempts per game, leading a pass-happy team which likes to attack downfield.
In terms of preparation, Waterloo East is just different from other teams in this way. Last Friday, West Delaware rushed the ball 34 times; the Trojans average just 24 carries per game.
“We’re doing a lot of pass skeleton this week to get ready for him,” Hubbard said. “We call it ‘pass skelly.’ It’s really just where our defensive backfield is out there, and we’re running all of these pass routes against it, so we call it the skeleton of the defense.”
Hubbard said the team might deploy more defensive backs to prepare for the pass attack, but that’s not the only portion of the defense that needs to be on point.
“The other thing is the pass rush,” Hubbard said. “Everybody looks at the defensive backs, but if there’s no pass rush, it makes it pretty hard on those backs.”
The problem is, if you focus too much on the pass, your opponent can burn you in the ground game, which Waterloo East is fully capable of doing.
The Trojans are led in the rushing game by sophomore Kjuan Owens, a 6-foot 215-pound running back who has rushed for 606 yards on 76 carries. Owens has run for six touchdowns and averages 8 yards per carry.
Reyes has added 93 yards on the ground on 35 carries, and Alex Glover and Ahkil Muhammad have each run for over 80 yards this season.
“They keep you honest in their run game,” Hubbard said. “So you have to keep players around the line of scrimmage. That’s why they’re so hard to defend.”
Given how the Go-Hawks defended West Delaware’s offense last Friday, it wouldn’t be surprising to see W-SR come out with a solid game plan against Waterloo East.
If it doesn’t — if the Go-Hawks lose their fifth game — it would almost assuredly keep the team out of the playoffs. But Hubbard and his team isn't stressing about that.
“I think the reality of the scenario is that we have to control what we can control, and I think our players know that the postseason isn’t out of the question,” Hubbard said. “But it doesn’t matter unless you do what’s in front of you.
“We talk a lot about being in the moment, and not being able to go back or jump ahead. Like right now, I’m focused on doing the best interview I can with you. And when that’s done, I’m going to focus on practice. That’s the mindset we’re trying to get in their heads.”